Evan Barlow Releases Debut EP BARLOW LANE

Elektra Records artist Evan Barlow has released his debut EP, Barlow Lane. Available today on all streaming platforms, the EP arrives alongside an official music video for the single "Feels Good," which premiered earlier today via Billboard.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Martin Terefe, the five-track EP distills rustic guitar, anesthetized beats, and heart-wrenching storytelling into an impossible-to-look-away-from mosaic of addiction, lust, loss, and redemption. Indicative of this blend, "Feels Good" slips from ethereal vocal echoes into laidback rhymes and soft strumming. Meanwhile, "Polly in the Closet" tells the tragic story of two lovers as doomed by circumstance as they are by the needle. From the jump, he sets the stage, "She was 23, he was 44, burning like great balls of fire...she left high, and he got higher." At the same time, "Headstone" serves up an elegy to youth as he admits, "We were kids then, searching for a feeling."

The EP follows a run of single releases including "Fire," "Let Him Come," and "If You Care." Earmilk praised Evan's candid artistry stating, "It takes a special kind of talent and unadulterated vulnerability to be able to fully and completely introduce yourself to the world with just one song... he proves that when it comes to his music, he's an open book." FLOOD Magazine applauded Evan's bent for "blending conventional rap beats with acoustic guitar, resulting in something totally unique without ever really sounding strange."

Evan just wrapped a European tour with SAINT PHX. He will return to the United States for more touring soon. For more information on Evan's upcoming tour dates, visit www.evanbarlowmusic.net





