Ethel Cain Premieres New Single 'Unpunishable'

With her debut EP, Inbred, just around the corner, Ethel Cain shares the project's latest single, "Unpunishable." The track premiered today via the Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music. Previous singles include "Michelle Pfeiffer" ft. Lil Aaron and "Crush."

Ruthless and raw, "Unpunishable" is a funeral march intent on seduction. Ethel flaunts her dark side with sultry and explicit imagery, her vices adorning her like spiked jewelry. Her demons' presence fills the song with both thrills and suspense, as if it hangs on the edge of a knife. The finale climaxes on a guitar riff, the air around it punctuated with cries of pleasure.

With early co-signs from artists Charli XCX and Lil Aaron, Ethel Cain stands out as a female artist who wrote, produced, and mixed "Unpunishable" all on her own from the basement of the church she calls home in rural Indiana. Cain is also the creative force behind the upcoming official music video for "Crush" serving as director and editor.

The previously released singles "Michelle Pfeiffer" and "Crush" from her forthcoming Inbred EP have received support from Paper Magazine, Pitchfork, the FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NPR, Billboard, and Nylon. Ethel Cain was recently featured on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds: Indie playlist and Tidal's Rising: Indie/Rock playlist in addition to many other editorial playlists across the DSPs.

Listen to "Unpunishable" here:

Photo Credit: Ethel Cain