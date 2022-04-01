Erin & The Wildfire Release Highly Anticipated Sophomore Record 'Touchy Feely'

Today, Richmond indie-pop band, Erin & the Wildfire have released their highly anticipated sophomore album, Touchy Feely.

Touchy Feely was recorded in the Summer of 2021, after nearly a year and a half of virtual songwriting and collaboration during the global pandemic, and was produced by acclaimed songwriter and producer Matthew E. White (Natalie Prass). With meticulous production, impeccable songwriting, and sensual vocals, the album polishes the signature style introduced by their popular single "Shape" in 2020. Lunsford's deeply personal lyrics are prevalent as ever with this album as she shares her journey through struggles with body acceptance, self-love and fighting the patriarchy in music.

"This album feels like an evolution of our music and an evolution of our message," says lead singer, Erin Lunsford. "The last album was about unrequited love and singlehood, but this album is about self-love, body acceptance, and personal growth."

Tonight, Erin & The Wildfire kick off their Touchy Feely Tour in Washington, DC at Pearl Street Warehouse. The band will visit over 15 cities across the East Coast this summer before wrapping in Charleston, SC on June 19th. See below for a full list of dates and visit the band's website here for more information and tickets.

Erin & The Wildfire started as four college kids in Charlottesville, Virginia making music just for fun, but has grown into a flourishing, decade-long musical relationship among four best friends. E&TW, who now call Virginia's capital city of Richmond home, have evolved their sound over the past ten years to where it currently stands firmly in the soul and indie-pop genres, drawing influences from a wide range of artists including Emily King, D'Angelo, YEBBA, Vulfpeck, and Donny Hathaway.

The band blends the expressive, powerhouse vocals of frontwoman, Erin Lunsford, with the pop, funk, and indie sensibilities of bandmates Ryan Lipps (guitar), Nick Quillen (drums), and Matt Wood (bass). In addition to the core four, Erin & The Wildfire has recently found a kindred musical soul in keyboardist Stephen Roach, who has played with the band since 2019.

Erin & The Wildfire's first live show back, after the pandemic-induced hiatus, was an exciting sold-out event at Richmond, Virginia's Friday Cheers. The band also recently made their debut on NPR's Mountain Stage alongside Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, and Christian Lopez, airing to 200+ stations nationwide.

They've previously shared the stage with other dynamic acts including Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Dip, Marcus King Band, Natalie Prass, Jill Scott, Butcher Brown, Morgan Wade, Mighty Joshua, The Village People, and Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds. They've also made appearances at notable festivals including LOCKN', FloydFest, CMJ, RoosterWalk, Richmond Jazz Fest and FloydFest where Rolling Stone declared Lunsford's vocals as the peak moment of the festival, stating, "the jam reached its peak when Erin Lunsford (of Erin & the Wildfire) howled into the heavens."

Listen to the new album here:

Touchy Feely Tour Dates

April 1 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse*

April 6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Tin Roof

April 7 - Live Oak, FL - Suwanne Rising

April 8 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

April 9 - Mills River, NC - Sierra Nevada Amphitheater

April 29 - Ithaca, NY - The Range

April 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

May 20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern+

May 21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel+

June 4 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

June 10 - Duck, NC - Clay Center

June 11 - Avon, NC - Sea Leaf Festival at Koru Village

June 16 - Hendersonville, NC - Rhythm & Brews

June 17 - Columbia, SC - Market on Main

June 18 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

June 19 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

*With Ali Thibodeau of Deau Eyes

+With Tennishu of Butcher Brown