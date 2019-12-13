Erin Anne Releases Vinyl EP TOUGH LOVE

The debut album from Erin Anne, Tough Love is an unruly yet elegant collage of all the elements that make up her musical vocabulary: wildly shredded riffs and lo-fi acoustic ramblings, punk-rock energy and folky austerity, new-wave whimsy and high-flown pop theatrics. The original album arrived in June 2019, catching the attention of Carpark Records who've released a special remastered vinyl LP version today.

After recently catching the eyes and ears of audiences at performances in Los Angeles and San Diego with Pottymouth and Ariel View, her debut continues to receive critical acclaim with shining highlights in She Shreds, Autostraddle and BTRtoday, Erin Anne previously released title track video "Tough Love", showcasing her playful ability to bring charm and humor to any situation, the song is a massive anthem and a thrillingly cathartic refusal to let her voice go unheard.

Currently working on a PHD in musicology at UCLA, Erin Anne's journey began during her undergraduate studies at Bowdoin College where she experienced a life-changing revelation upon viewing the Kathleen Hanna documentary The Punk Singer for a course on gender, sexuality, and popular music. "I grew up in New Jersey where everybody played lacrosse and I had very limited access to anything remotely queer, which meant I'd never heard of riot grrrl before," she says.

With a narrative voice at turns thoughtful and rebellious, confrontational and shy, the L.A.-based singer/songwriter spins her lyrics from such divergent sources as formative queer texts and her own moon-phase-specific dream journal, ultimately presenting a body of work that bravely documents the slow and strange process of becoming yourself. Co-produced with Alex Rogers (an engineer/multi-instrumentalist known for his work with bands like Family Hahas and Tambourines), Tough Love offers a potent introduction to Erin's kaleidoscopic musicality and infinitely unpredictable guitar work.

Erin Anne Tour Dates

1/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite





