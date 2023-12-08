Eric Krasno Releases 'Unconditional Love' From New Album

Eric Krasno is the acclaimed songwriter, producer, Soulive and Lettuce co-founder, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and three-time GRAMMY Award-winner.

Today Krasno releases the debut single “Unconditional Love” from his upcoming all acoustic album titled 'Wood and Strings' and set for a summer 2024 release. On the new single the renowned electric guitarist Eric Krasno strips down his sound to an acoustic guitar, piano and vocals on this version of his original song.

Eric Krasno comments, " 'Unconditional Love' is the 1st single from my new acoustic project called Wood and Strings. The album will feature a mix of original compositions and some of my favorite covers. The project will also showcase some of the songs I've written for other artists over the years. I loved the idea of creating stripped down versions of these songs featuring all acoustic instruments. I simplified the arrangements and played all the instruments and percussion (I had a little help with some background vocals). I'm excited to continue to release tracks from this project throughout 2024."

In celebration of the new song Krasno is having a release party and a charity drive for the homeless non-profit City Pak at The Mint in LA. This will be followed by an East Coast tour that includes a headlining performance at Brooklyn Bowl on Dec 15th!

The highly anticipated Los Angeles date is a must see event with the musicians promising to bring high vibe funk and raging jams. Billed as the Eric Krasno and Friends Holiday Rager, the curated show is an all-star cast of musical royalty including Joe Bonamasa, Steve Swatkins, Nick Cambell, Curtis Kelley! Audiences can expect surprise guests and un-announced jams.