Entheos Announce New Album 'Time Will Take Us All'

Entheos Announce New Album 'Time Will Take Us All'

It arrives March 3 via Metal Blade Records.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Pushing progressive death metal in ever more imaginative directions, Entheos continue to stand apart from the pack. Incorporating elements drawn from myriad genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more - they have evolved with every release, and now they return with the follow up to 2017's landmark Dark Future, the diverse and exhilarating Time Will Take Us All. It arrives March 3 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "I Am the Void." Watch it here.

"We're incredibly proud to announce our new album Time Will Take Us All," the band states. "The album's concept is one of growth and self-reflection that focuses on the true human commonality - that our time on Earth is fleeting and what we choose to do with that knowledge is up to each of us as individuals. This is beautifully reflected in Eliran Kantor's surreal cover art."

The band furthers, "We're excited to share a new single 'I Am the Void.' This song begins the second half of the album and represents the weight of feeling as though you cannot escape your own fears and anxieties. The video was shot by the incredible David Brodsky, Allison Woest and their team at My Good Eye Visuals.

Watch the new music video here:



