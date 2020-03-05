Enter Shikari Debuts '{ The Dreamer's Hotel }' Video

Following the announcement of their sixth album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, released April 17, 2020, ENTER SHIKARI have shared the video to first single "{ The Dreamer's Hotel }" which was Annie Mac's Hottest Record In the World on February 10th.



Watch "{ The Dreamers Hotel }" video below!

"{ The Dreamers Hotel }" video was shot in Paris in February 2020 and directed by visual artist Polygon (Tame Impala, Bring Me The Horizon), who also directed Enter Shikari's previous single "Stop The Clocks."



"We took another wonderful trip to Paris once again to record a video with our friend Polygon. We built minimal hotel sets and used psychedelic analogue effects to create a space that reflects the hope but also the desolation of the song." (Rou Reynolds)



Today, the band also announced additional intimate live shows, in Moscow, Russia and New York City as part of their run of special album launch shows in April, which includes Hamburg, Germany and Paris, France, both selling out within hours of going on sale. Mercury Lounge (217 East Houston St., NYC) will be the location for their show on May 12th.

Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is produced to dazzling effect by renowned frontman and visionary Rou Reynolds from a band at the peak of their creative output with a unique story, underlining their 13-year succession as a pioneering and uncompromising musical force. This is an album about possibility, the unnerving irony of endless possibility, the band asking themselves what they can achieve as the world questions "what is possible?".



Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is a lucid soundtrack for a new decade, with a poignant social commentary that expertly leads the listener from pure pop to scorching punk-rock fury, through four-to-the-floor beats and beautiful orchestral composition. "Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth" (I. Crescendo) and (II. Plangevole) draws you into the madness of modern life, "you can't trust your own eyes, and you only hear lies, our future's been denied and there's nowhere to hide now that nothing is true and everything is possible." "Elegy For Extinction" is a classical gem recorded in Prague with the City Of Prague Symphony Orchestra and arranged by renowned film and television soundtrack composer George Fenton (Gandhi, Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Groundhog Day, My Name Is Joe), and the first single "{ The Dreamers Hotel }" a lavishly produced anthem.



The last decade has seen Enter Shikari increase their stature year on year, a rare career story which has taken them to four Top 10 albums in the UK, millions of streams, huge sellout world tours (most recently in Russia and two American), as well as multiple awards: last year crowned Best British Band by Rocksound , with Best Album from Kerrang! for The Spark at 2018's Awards.





