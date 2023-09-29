Enrique Iglesias Releases New Single 'Asi Es Ła Vida' & Announces Album 'FINAL Vol. 2'

Music icon Enrique Iglesias once again captivates listeners around the world with his new single "Así Es La Vida," a tropical track that marks his triumphant return and is also his first collaboration with Argentinean star Maria Becerra.

Produced by Carlos Paucar and mastered by Randy Merrill, "Así Es La Vida" is the first single from Enrique's highly anticipated album FINAL VOL. 2.

His album Final Vol. 1 enjoyed well-deserved success, receiving critical acclaim and an overwhelmingly positive response from fans worldwide. His catchy melodies and poignant lyrics resonated with listeners, who once again recognized Enrique as a global music icon.

Excited fans eagerly await the release of FINAL Vol. 2 and find more powerful songs and emotional ballads. Enrique's ability to connect with his audience through his music has fans counting down the days until his long-awaited album is finally released.

With the freshness and talent of "La Nena de Argentina," Enrique reinvents bachata, celebrates its essence, and blends it with contemporary influences. "Bachata is a rhythm that captured my heart from the moment I heard it," said the singer-songwriter. "I am delighted to return to this powerful genre, accompanied by the great talent of Maria, who is one of a kind."

Enrique Iglesias has achieved a remarkable record, with an astounding 154 number-one singles on the Billboard charts. He is also the artist with the most NUMBER 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, which is why the magazine has called him the greatest Latin artist in history. With such an impressive track record, "Así Es La Vida" is sure to add to his legacy of chart-topping hits.

The video, available soon on all digital platforms, was created as a tribute to the intensity of love in tumultuous times. Featuring a series of surreal scenes, it presents a narrative driven by Enrique and Maria, where various couples face dangers and challenges that they overcome, thanks to love and passion as the central core. Each scene conveys the spirit of love that perseveres in adverse times while the world around them seems to spin out of control.

With "Así Es La Vida," Enrique celebrates an exciting chapter in his successful music career as he awaits the 2023 Latin Billboard Awards ceremony, where he is a finalist in the Latin Pop Artist of the Year category, to be held on October 5 in Miami.

This fall, Enrique Iglesias will embark on The Trilogy Tour, an exciting tour of the United States and Canada in the company of Ricky Martin and Pitbull, with 25 confirmed dates that promise to take Latin music across North America. This alliance of three industry titans is undoubtedly one of the year's most anticipated events.

The Trilogy Tour dates:

Saturday, October 14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena.

Tuesday, October 17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, October 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Friday, October 20 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Saturday, October 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thursday, October 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Wednesday, November 1st - Chicago, IL - United Center

Thursday, November 2nd - Chicago, IL - United Center

Friday, November 3rd - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, November 9th - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Friday, November 10 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Saturday, November 11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Friday, November 17th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, November 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sunday, November 19 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Friday, November 24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, November 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thursday, November 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Friday, December 1st - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, December 6th - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Friday, December 8th - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, December 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Monday, December 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

About ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

Enrique Iglesias, a multi-platinum pop icon, is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility in Spanish and English pop and urban genres. He has sold over 180 million albums worldwide, releasing 11 studio albums and 3 greatest hits compilations. He has headlined 10 sold-out world tours and performed in front of over 10 million fans.

He is undoubtedly the most prominent Latin artist in music history, charting 154 #1 singles on the Billboard charts with 27 #1 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. He currently holds the record for most #1 singles in the chart's history. Enrique Iglesias is the most influential pop singer/songwriter of our time, with the most successful English/Spanish crossover hit. He has collaborated with megastars such as Pitbull, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie,

Juan Luis Guerra, Marco Antonio Solis and more. Enrique has been celebrated with countless awards as a singer and songwriter, including multiple GRAMMYs, Billboard Awards, ASCAP, and more. He continues to be one of the most watched and played artists, with over 14 billion views on YouTube/VEVO and 14 billion plays.

About MARIA BECERRA

Maria Becerra currently has over 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and her official YouTube channel has more than 2.8 billion views.

Her first album, "ANIMAL," has over 1.3 billion streams on platforms. The music videos for "ANIMAL," "ACARAMELAO," "MI DEBILIDAD," and "WOW WOW" each have over 120 million views. "LA NENA DE ARGENTINA," released in 2022, features 12 solo songs and a bonus track. "AUTOMÁTICO" has accumulated over 300 million streams on Spotify and in the official video.

Meanwhile, the album has surpassed one billion combined streams on Spotify and YouTube. In 2023, she wrote "TE CURA" exclusively for FAST X (the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious saga), which currently has over 110 million streams on platforms. In June, the artist surprised fans with the release of "Corazón Vacío," the most anticipated song by her fans, showcasing Maria's artistic versatility and her ability to establish emotional connections with her followers through music.

The song has already accumulated over 200 million streams on various platforms. She recently performed at La Velada del Año 3 in front of more than 70,000 people and over 3.4 million viewers on Twitch, achieving the peak audience that allowed Ibai to once again break the global Twitch viewership record.