Enhypen Made U.S. Stadium Debut at Los Angeles' Dignity Health Sports Park

The performances marked the launch of the U.S. leg of their second world tour, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ (hereinafter ‘FATE’). 

Oct. 09, 2023

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN made their long-anticipated U.S. stadium debut at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, marking the launch of the U.S. leg of their second world tour, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ (hereinafter ‘FATE’). 

With a showstopping setlist including 24 genre-spanning songs, ENHYPEN enthralled 23,000 fans in the stadium. Upon making a grand entrance to the stage, the septet captivated the audience with performances of some of their chart-topping lead singles “Drunk-Dazed,” “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” “Blessed-Cursed,” “Tamed-Dashed,” and “Bite Me.”

ENHYPEN filled up the stadium with electrifying energy through tracks like “Blockbuster” and “Go Big or Go Home,” while also touching hearts with mellower tunes like “TFW (That Feeling When)” and “Just A Little Bit.” Notably, the seven-piece act actively connected with their fans, ENGENEs, by visiting various corners of the stadium and interacting with them while singing “Polaroid Love.”

As the show came to a close, all 7 members of ENHYPEN conveyed their gratitude in English, saying, “ENHYPEN’s first stadium show has finally been made complete with our ENGENEs. Words can’t express how happy we are right now. ENGENEs make us feel alive, and we feel nothing but thanks. We will work hard to return to Los Angeles soon. Please look forward to our upcoming album as well.”

‘FATE’ kicked off in July with two sold-out shows in Seoul, followed by a Japanese dome tour in two of the most renowned venues, Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome Osaka. The U.S. leg of the tour will land in 6 cities throughout October.

Additional dates for the U.S. leg of ‘FATE’ include:

Tue Oct 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Oct 18 & Thur Oct 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than three years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess three “Million-Seller'' albums with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021), 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), and 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (released on May 2023), which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, No. 6, and No. 4 respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB



