Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'

New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, "Freedom Fadeaway," an innovative, sonic commentary on the recent loss of rights in the United States set for release on February 27th.

The track, best described as "political rock for the dance floor," mixes infectious synths and uptempo drum beats alongside disco-infused keyboard. Tongue-in-cheek lines about the "book burning barbeque" work well alongside the end refrain, "Please don't let my freedom fade away," a perfect balance of jest and sincerity when discussing topical issues such as the overturning of Roe V. Wade and book censorship.

Taking inspiration from the classic protest music of Bob Dylan and the edgier work of Rage Against the Machine, Energy Whores has been referred to by press as "an electro-punk-pop band whose hypnotic beat isn't enough to distract from their lyrics' acidity" (Rock Cabeca). Conceived by singer/songwriter Carrie Schoenfeld and guitarist Attilo Valenti, the duo has combined their talents to shine a light on the alarming realities of many Americans as political tensions continue to grow. Previous releases have been featured in the likes of Lost in the Manor, EDM Rekords, Illustrate Magazine, Plastic Mag, Eat This Rock, and Dope Cause We Said So.

Not only does Energy Whores push boundaries with their lyricism, their experimental sound is entirely unique. Described by Indie Rock as "avant-garde art rock," their genre is difficult to pin down. Elements of electro-indie, pop, disco, rock, and 80s synth pepper their tracks. Pedal steel in "Freedom Fadeaway'' even brings a touch of country into the mix. They describe their music as, "designed to be meaningful while also pushing [the listener] to dance."

It is no surprise that Shoenfeld has taken on this project, a passionate call for action against the injustice she sees in the world displayed through an artistic lens. As a professional painter with featured works in La Mama Galleria, Montserrat Gallery and Hal Katzen, a scenic artist for The Met and SNL, an illustrative designer, a producer of numerous critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway Productions (The Invested, Spin Off), and director of the indie sci-fi comedy Asockalypse, she is consistently sharing her boundless creativity.

In many ways, "Freedom Fadeaway" perfectly embodies everything that Energy Whores stands for. The juxtaposition between a dance-worthy melody and brutally honest storytelling not only forces the listener to think, but may just make them question what they can do to add their own voice to this movement.