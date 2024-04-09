Emmy Winner Jacki Thrapp Debuts New County Song 'Good Hearted Woman'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Winner and Off-Broadway playwright Jacki Thrapp has gone country with a new spin on an old classic with her new song "Good Hearted Woman" available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all of the other streaming platforms.

The song that's a new twist on Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson's popular tune received 10,000 streams on Spotify in its first 48 hours live!

"Most people know me for my work as a journalist for The National Enquirer and Off-Broadway playwright but I had a series of ideas that I felt were better as standalone songs opposed to entire musicals," said Thrapp.

Thrapp's Off-Broadway show "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" sold out at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was named a "top Off-Broadway show" by Show Score and TDF in the summer of 2023.

"I dove into my Irish roots while writing that musical and I wanted to explore more of that with country music," Thrapp added.

The song is co-written and produced by Kyle Pudenz. He also played acoustic guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and background vocals) on the track. Additional musicians include Ben Kirsch (electric guitars), Nathan Girard (piano, B3, synthesizers), Matthew Heath Harper (bass), and Stephan Fess (drums & percussion) with Brody Grief (tracking engineer) and Mike Stankiewicz (mixing engineer).

This is the first of three songs Thrapp will be releasing in 2024.