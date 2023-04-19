Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emily Drennan Releases New Single 'I Know Your Name'

Emily wrote the song as a way of coping with her grief and honoring her father's legacy.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Emily Drennan Releases New Single 'I Know Your Name'

Emily Drennan, a versatile singer-songwriter-producer who has performed on and off Broadway and with symphonies across the country, has released her new single "I Know Your Name". The song is a heartfelt tribute to her father, James S. Drennan, who was tragically killed exactly one year ago.

Emily wrote the song as a way of coping with her grief and honoring her father's legacy. She said, "I spoke to my father every day. He was an inspiration to me and to so many others and likely the wisest person I will ever know. He was healthy and vibrant and suddenly losing him because of the recklessness of another person has been gut-wrenching. Writing this song has helped me process my grief and express my gratitude for him. I hope it will help others who are going through similar experiences of loss and pain."

The song is a beautiful ballad that showcases Drennan's powerful vocals and emotional delivery and fortitude. The lyrics convey a message of hope and resilience, as she sings, "We still have the memories of everything we made / We still have the laughter, the music will not fade / I'll keep dreaming of all we did and everything we are / The pain is like my shadow, but there's beauty in the scar / Forever beauty in that scar. "

Emily attributes her passion for writing to her mother, Patti Drennan, who is an active composer and arranger with sales of over 3 million copies. Emily's parents were high school sweethearts of 54 years.

The song features a stunning string arrangement by composer and orchestrator Adrian Mann, who has arranged for symphonies such as Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Philly Pops and New York Pops. The string arrangement adds a layer of depth and richness to the song and also plays into Drennan's symphony background. Mann said, "I wanted to capture the mood which is both sad and uplifting at the same time by enhancing but not overpowering the melody line."

The song was recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC and was mixed and mastered by MPK Recordings and RoxSteady Music LLC. It features cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Parade, Bridges of Madison County, Sunday in the Park with George), violinists, Patty Davis (Phantom of the Opera) and Jorge Avila (Wicked, Chicago), violist William Hakim (String Orchestra of NYC), as well as trumpeter John Chudoba (Sweeney Todd, Funny Girl) and horn player Blair Hamrick (Into the Woods, Camelot). Cover design is by Nathan Price Art (Broncho) and RoxSteady Music, LLC.

Proceeds from the song will go to the James S. Drennan Scholarship Orchestra Fund, which the family has created to support students who share her father's passion for music, faith and community service. Her father was a founding member of the orchestra and trumpet and later baritone player for over 25 years. Emily said, "My father loved playing in the orchestra and he was incredibly generous with his time, talent and mentorship. He believed in giving back to others and helping them achieve their dreams. We want to honor his memory by supporting the next generation of musicians who will carry on his legacy."

Emily plans to release more singles and her third album in the near future. A highly sought-after singer with a voice that knows no one genre, Emily has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall and as a studio singer for national commercial recordings and voice-overs. She is a frequent guest soloist with symphonies having performed with The Cleveland Orchestra, The Detroit Symphony, The Dallas Symphony, The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, The OKC Philharmonic and The Pittsburgh Symphony among many others. She is also a published ASCAP lyricist, composer and recording artist for TV and Film as well a member of The Recording Academy (GRAMMY'S).

"I Know Your Name" is available on all streaming platforms. For more information about Emily Drennan and her music, please visit her official website at https://www.emilydrennan.com/ or follow her on social media @emilykdrennan.



Setting Sun Share Single Same Face Ahead of LP Release Photo
Setting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP Release
With the newest, most comprehensive body of work yet on the horizon, Setting Sun is ready to re-introduce themselves. In the band's current iteration, alongside Levitt are long-time collaborators Lawrence Roper (keyboards, vocals) and Jonathan Hambright (drums) and John Burdick (bass/vocals).
Vanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music Classical Photo
Vanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music Classical
Vanessa Wagner taps into her love of contemporary minimalist music in her Classical Session. Wagner’s program begins with Lullaby by Bryce Dessner, guitarist with the band The National and an acclaimed composer. Wagner also performs two pieces by Philip Glass—“Dead Things,” from Glass’ soundtrack to The Hours, and the Etude No. 12.
Outside Lands 2023 Single-Day Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Outside Lands 2023 Single-Day Tickets On Sale Now
The stacked daily lineup for the festival’s 15 year anniversary include: Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, aespa and WILLOW on Friday; Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck and L’Impératrice on Saturday; and ODESZA, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.
EXTREME Reveal New Singles Banshee & #Rebel Photo
EXTREME Reveal New Singles 'Banshee' & '#Rebel'
The band—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)—have (April 19) shared two new singles along with dazzling videos to accompany each: “Banshee” and “#Rebel.”

More Hot Stories For You


JJ McGuigan Releases New Single 'Save My Life' To Raise Mental Health AwarenessJJ McGuigan Releases New Single 'Save My Life' To Raise Mental Health Awareness
April 18, 2023

JJ McGuigan, acclaimed alt-rock guitarist and songwriter, recently released his powerful new single, 'Save My Life.' Drawing from his own struggles with depression and other mental health issues, JJ encapsulates the raw emotion of his journey in the song. Laden with a heartfelt chorus and thoughtful lyrics, 'Save My Life' is an anthem for anyone who's ever had to fight for their life and for those who are still fighting.
Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2
April 17, 2023

Comic veteran Simon King's latest comedy special As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel will be released on May 2, 2023. Said King 'I called the special this because I was starting to wonder if my best days were behind me. Turns out I'm as good as or better than I ever was.'
Video: Supergroup Hellings Drops New Single Video: Supergroup Hellings Drops New Single "A Fool In Love"
April 17, 2023

​​​​​​​Hellings, the all-star supergroup featuring Brett Hellings; Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses), Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, Warlock, Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf), Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Hollywood Vampires), Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, Steve Vai), and Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, John Fogerty, Smashing Pumpkins), releases their second single, 'A Fool In Love.'
For King + Country Drops New Remix Version Today Of #1 Charting Single Titled 'Love Me Like I Am (R3hab Remix)'For King + Country Drops New Remix Version Today Of #1 Charting Single Titled 'Love Me Like I Am (R3hab Remix)'
April 17, 2023

Multi-GRAMMY winning, Platinum-selling duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist FOR KING + COUNTRY drops the new remix version of their #1 hit single feat. Jordin Sparks, 'LOVE ME LIKE I AM,' titled 'LOVE ME LIKE I AM (R3HAB REMIX) FEAT. JORDIN SPARKS', The song was remixed by internationally-renowned DJ R3HAB, and is available on all digital platforms.
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'
April 17, 2023

Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song 'Only Wanna Be with You.'
share