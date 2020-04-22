Emile Releases New Single 'Pale Imitation'

Emile is a UK born indie-pop artist, based between London, Berlin and Copenhagen. At the age of 18, he re-embracing his childhood love for pop music, and began working as an engineer at the renowned Kensaltown Studios in London, where he met his current writing and production collaborator Flo Reutter. Having cut his teeth for several years under the watchful eye of producer Martin Terefe, Emile soon found his own voice in songwriting and poetry.

Using his experience from working sessions with artists such as Jamie Cullum, Aloe Blacc, James Blunt, Jamie Woon and Billie Marten, he struck out on his own to pursue writing as a full time endeavour, recording his own demos at home. He relocated to his father's childhood home of Copenhagen and began playing in various bands as a guitarist and songwriter, touring across Europe with a hardcore punk band for a year while starting to compile material for his solo project.

"I wrote Pale Imitation in the early hours of the morning in

my apartment. I have trouble sleeping sometimes, and I tend to write whenever I'm feeling restless. The song more or less wrote itself, I think it was my way of looking back on the past few years of my life and realising that I've never really reflected on

my transition into adulthood. I'm not yet sure if the song is a celebration of where I am in my life, or if it's a mourning of the child that I once was. Most likely, it's a little bit of both."

The song was actually written as a down-tempo acoustic guitar

track. I went to Berlin to record it with my producer Flo, and we very quickly realised that a fast energetic vibe would work better for the song. We were listening to a lot of The Postal Service at the time, and I think that subconsciously, that had a really

positive impact on our decision making process in the studio."





