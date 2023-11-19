EmanuelDaProphet Premieres The Official Video For New Single 'Daily Bread' Feat. Lil Yachty - Watch Here!

Breakout rapper/songwriter EmanuelDaProphet shares the official video for his new single “Daily Bread” Feat. Lil Yachty. The video was filmed in Detroit and co-directed by Deisel Films and TJK+.

Watch the video below!

EmanuelDaProphet recently made his Tamla Records debut with two powerhouse singles and their accompanying videos: “Holy Steppin,” and “Ghetto Gospel” Feat. Rich The Kid. The Michigan-bred rising star is the first artist to emerge from the

much-buzzed- about partnership between the newly relaunched Tamla Records/Capitol Christian Music Group and Encouragement Music, backed by Quality Control and founded by longtime QC engineer/A&R Thomas “Tillie” Mann.

Hailing from the small town of Jackson, EmanuelDaProphet approaches his music with an unstoppable passion for speaking the truth about the struggles that shaped him. Like many young people in his hometown, he grew up with few opportunities to build a life beyond gun violence, drugs, and dead ends. After being shot, he discovered a renewed sense of purpose and dedicated himself to showing others that there is a better way. Now at work on his debut album — featuring major stars like Lil Yachty, Quavo, and Rylo Rodriguez along with Rich The Kid — EmanuelDaProphet infuses everything he creates with a strong-minded message of inspiration and empowerment.

With his commitment to making faith-formed and culture-forward music, EmanuelDaProphet is an ideal artist to usher in the new era of Tamla Records — a label first founded by music visionary Berry Gordy nearly 65 years ago before he changed its name to the now-iconic Motown Records. With its past roster including legends like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Tamla Records relaunched earlier this year by Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG) with a focus on positive hip-hop and R&B music. Overseen by EJ Gaines (SVP of Marketing for Capitol CMG, and Executive Director of Tamla Records and Motown Gospel), the label previously announced Mann and his label Encouragement Music as the first partner under the revived imprint.

About Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Atlanta Georgia. He's released five studio albums, with his most recent being Let's Start Here, a psychedelic alternative rock album released in January of 2023 which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums list, #9 on Billboard's Top 200 list, was the #1 Album on Apple Music and received over 60 million streams in the first two months. He made his “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) musical guest debut April 1st of this year and graced the cover of Billboard magazine's 2023 March issue, made multiple appearances on film and TV, collaborated with brands such as Sprite, Reese's Puffs, and Nautica, delved into fashion with projects such as his own nail polish brand Crete, and has his own frozen pizza (Deep Cuts Yachty's Pizzeria).

Photo credit: Toni Kinion