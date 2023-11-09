Elyrix Sheds A Tear On Album 'NO SORROW'

The album consists of him opening up about his love life, relationships and first class lifestyle - and acts as a follow up to his 2022 project Ostrogoth, Pt. 1.

Nov. 09, 2023

Elyrix is thrilled to release his new album, No Sorrow, now available on all streaming platforms.

Following a string of singles featuring the likes of Gunna and Nav, Elyrix is back and better than ever with his newest body of work No Sorrow. Heading in a more pop direction, No Sorrow is certainly his most honest and open music to date.

The album consists of him opening up about his love life, relationships and first class lifestyle - and acts as a follow up to his 2022 project Ostrogoth, Pt. 1.

A LITTLE ABOUT ELYRIX:

Elyrix, the dynamic music artist who has been captivating international audiences with his powerful lyrics and emotive music, is set to release his new album on November 9th, 2023. Known for his deep belief in human connection and his relentless drive to overcome life's challenges, Elyrix's music resonates with a diverse range of listeners.

Elyrix's journey in the music industry began with his debut album, I Feel Better Alone, recorded in his basement. The success of this album led to the establishment of his own recording studio, where he produced his second hit album, break & tell. His performances at various venues across the United States, including a memorable show at MR JONES in Miami, have garnered attention from notable artists such as Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and Gunna.

His third studio album, Ostrogoth, Pt.1, featuring collaborations with Grammy award-winning artists and producers, solidified Elyrix's position as a rising star in the music industry. Despite the album's success, Elyrix has been yearning for peace and tranquility, promising his fans a more tranquil and introspective experience in his upcoming works.





