Elsy Wameyo Shares New Single 'Sinner'

The blistering track that puts Wameyo's virtuosic MC chops on full display.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 3 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 4 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL

Elsy Wameyo Shares New Single 'Sinner'

Nairobi-born, Adelaide-based singer, rapper and producer Elsy Wameyo has shared her new single “Sinner,” a blistering track that puts Wameyo's virtuosic MC chops on full display.

The song comes on the heels of a momentous 2023 for the rising artist, who supported Genesis Owusu across Australia, appeared at Falls Festival and Lost Paradise, and took home six awards at the South Australia Music Awards for Best Studio Engineer/Producer, Music Video, Song, Solo Artist & Release of the year for her debut EP Nilotic. She capped off the year with Triple J Unearthed's Artist of the Year accolade.

“Introspection brought light to a darkness I never wanted to unveil, the consequences of a munificent heart that had nothing left to give,” Wameyo shares, “My spirit man asleep exposed me to a world that very quickly incapacitated me physically and spiritually. I became a product of my environment and gave in to my flesh, embracing the wickedness and ignorance of its existence. I chose me. I understood that light shines brightest in the dark, so the more I wandered, the closer I would be to returning. Life will forever be a fight between the good and the bad. I call it the sinner's condition. In the end, only the strong will survive.” 

Watch the cinematic visual directed by Wameyo & Danny Skilton below, which finds her in various church settings and processions, juxtaposing shots depicting her as a goddess and a churchgoer.

Born in Nairobi and hailing from the Nilotic tribes of Kenya, Adelaide-based Elsy Wameyo embraces her cultural heritage through her musical offerings. Her self-produced 2022 debut EP Nilotic was hailed as a game-changer and praised by The Guardian, Acclaim, NME, Fashion Journal, & Complex for its incisive lyrics and impressive production. A bilateral journey of spirituality and personal growth, the EP sought to claim back, fix and uproot the world's evil while processing frustration and sadness through music.

Informed by an Adelaide upbringing and singing in church choirs from an early age, Wameyo posed questions to her heritage and the equity of societal structures as she unraveled her self-identity across six self-produced tracks. The EP's success propelled her on to tours with Grammy award-winner Printz Board, Maségo, Sampa the Great, Genesis Owusu, Ruel and Adrian Eagle, among others.

Honing her production over the course of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement had a profound effect on Wameyo's writing. In an interview with NME, she shared “It's one of those things where as much as it's happening in the US a lot of these things are happening in Australia – Australia just knows how to hide it.”

“Sinner” was born from writing sessions with Kenyan producers Wuod Omollo and Polycarp Otieno, and kicks off what is sure to be another watershed year for the singular artist.

Photo by Holyziner



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Linda Smith Shares Fin De Fete Photo
Linda Smith Shares 'Fin De Fete'

A pioneer of the home recording movement, Linda Smith released several collections of delicate, bewitching solo music on cassette in the 1980s and ‘90s. The 2021 release of Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks' compilation of Smith's work, has helped bestow rightful critical acclaim to the ahead-of-her-time artist.

2
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Single Brick By Brick & Announce EP Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Single 'Brick By Brick' & Announce EP

The new EP is their first new music since 2023's “Bones” single that followed 2022's Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album – featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single “Coming Home,” a cover of Willie Nelson's “On The Road Again,” and a re-recorded version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon.”

3
Getty Images Announced As Photographer Of The 66th GRAMMY Awards Photo
Getty Images Announced As Photographer Of The 66th GRAMMY Awards

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, will once again serve as the official photographer for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, tasked by the Recording Academy with capturing one of the world's most iconic awards ceremonies and music's only peer‑recognized accolade.

4
Yot Club Announces Second Studio Album Rufus Photo
Yot Club Announces Second Studio Album 'Rufus'

Rufus includes co-writes with the likes of Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kacey Musgraves), Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Harrison Lipton, and singer Charli Adams, with Patrick Wimberly (Lil Yachty, Joji, Blood Orange, MGMT) on mixing duties, and the result is a collection of songs that sounds bolder and brighter.

More Hot Stories For You

Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. TourCombo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour
The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks RunThe String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On VeepsBlack Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps
Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour DatesRoyal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera Video
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HAMILTON