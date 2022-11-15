Ellie Dixon Releases New Single 'Swing!'

Ellie Dixon, the indie-pop wunderkid, has new single "Swing!" - out now via Decca Records.

Ellie has taken the online world by storm, creating and producing original material, trending duets and intricately deconstructed harmonies which have led to well over a million followers across her social media platforms. The attention led to a nomination for an iHeartRadio Music award in the "TikTok Songwriter of the Year" category earlier this year.

Drawing on her experience building her audience, Ellie's "Swing!" tackles the growing complexities artists face in an online world. With intelligently balanced wit, Ellie writes about an unexpected influx of online abuse she received last year. Referred to as her recovery song during that period of time, this track digs deep to find the confidence to swing back when times get tough.

Speaking of the single, Ellie says, "It's rooted in baseball metaphors with the idea that for some people, bringing other people down is just a game and so we shouldn't take it as anything more than that. I want people to use this song as a fun mantra when dealing with adversity from others - remember to take everything with a pinch of salt, have a laugh, and put on your finest baseball uniform and whack some balls."

Ellie is the Cambridge-born 24-year-old that has been creating her own brand of self-aware alt-pop from her bedroom studio - playing and recording all instruments, layering her vocals, and sampling anything else she can find around the house (including saucepans, mugs and more) - to express life lessons and frustrations through clever lyrics and expertly crafted earworm melodies.

Highlights from her exciting career so far include a live Maida Vale session for BBC Radio 1, a featured BBC Radio 1 Introducing Track of the Week ("Green Grass"), returning to Latitude Festival for a second year running (after headlining the BBC Introducing stage there last year), amongst a run of summer festivals including Secret Garden Party, Shindig, The Great Escape and Boardmasters as well as taking to the stage at London's legendary music venues KOKO and Scala. Reaching 5.2 million Spotify streams across her catalogue so far, Ellie has supported artists such as Half Alive, JC Stewart and Casey Lowry.

ABOUT ELLIE DIXON

Recently signed to Decca Records in the UK, The Cambridge-born 24-year-old Dixon has been creating her own brand of self-aware alt-pop from her bedroom "studio" - playing and recording all instruments, layering her vocals, and sampling anything else she can find around the house (from saucepans and mugs to a box of SD cards). Dixon fuses her bespoke blend of indie pop, rap, jazz and R&B as she expresses life lessons and frustrations through witty lyrics and earworm melodies. Described as "pop music with brains"* Ellie's self-produced, humorously presented and expertly crafted and delivered music immediately grabbed the attention of fans and industry professionals alike.

Last fall she released her debut EP Crikey! It's My Psyche, a fantasy deep-dive into the brain of Ellie Dixon. On it she distills the essence of 5 distinct moods across the 5 tracks: detachment, desperation, joy, anxiety and relaxation. She further personifies each mood by giving them a voice, a face and an aptly extravagant appearance. Together, they illustrate the fun oddities of being human, reminding the listener to be kind to themselves, and find a sense of humor in the harder parts of life.

Watch the new music video here: