Elizabeth and the Catapult Releases 'thirsty' Single

Brooklyn mainstay Elizabeth and the Catapult is set to release sincerely, e this Friday, March 5 via Compass Records. Today, singer-songwriter Elizabeth Ziman shares the quirky video for "thirsty" starring Betty Boop, premiered by PopMatters - stream the single now + pre-save album.

In describing the song, Elizabeth said, "I purposefully paired the words "worthy" and "thirsty"-- seemingly loaded with shame about having those feelings -- but ending with empowerment on top, seductively whispering my angsty, carnal desires in refrain: 'I'm still thirsty, I'm still thirsty, I'm still thirsty...'" Read/share her full missive here.

Elizabeth will perform from her living room this Friday on Facebook Live at 8pm ET for the record release show, followed by an Instagram Live afterparty at 9:30pm ET - RSVP on FB and follow on Instagram.

sincerely, e was born out of a need during the pandemic shut down to cope with the breakdown of communication. The songs feature intimate piano solos and live recordings alongside fully produced tracks with lush sounds that capture Ziman's film scoring and composition talents.

This collection of songs was conceived and recorded in Elizabeth's living room as a way to try and reach beyond the isolated bubble of her home to connect with others during quarantine. Producing tracks from her home provided new opportunities to work remotely with talented friends and allowed her to explore rhythm without percussion, which enabled her lyrics to properly breathe.

The album was also a personal reckoning with solitude, helping her explore new layers of herself. This juxtaposition -- the anxiety of loneliness coupled with over stimulation, chaos and the urgency of numerous global crises converging -- is present in so much of her writing as she grappled with connection and existence.

"Ultimately, this album is truly my love letter to you -- for folks who can't look away from the issues facing humanity and for folks who need an escape into the depths of our shared humanity," said Ziman.

Watch the video for "thirsty" here:

Photo Credit: Seth Caplan