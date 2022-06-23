Elizabeth Wyld Releases New Single 'Love Comes With a Knife'

Brooklyn-based indie-pop songstress Elizabeth Wyld has shared her newest single "Love Comes With a Knife", premiering now with Bands Do BK. The track is a far cry from Wyld's typical moody style of songwriting and instead pulls inspiration from one of her favorite television shows, Killing Eve, to deliver a sweet, upbeat love song for the ages.

Fans can check out "Love Comes With A Knife" on Bands Do BK now here and pre-save it ahead of its official release now here.

On the new release, Wyld shares, "Whenever I attempt to write love songs, they end up focusing on the messy parts of a relationship, about the most painful sides of love. I wanted to challenge myself to write something that was sweet and gushy, upbeat and queer. It's my homage to Villanelle and Eve's love story in Killing Eve."

Elizabeth Wyld is an indie-pop singer and songwriter from Virginia. Queer identifying, her infectious confessionals deal with identity, lust, and growing up gay in rural America.

In 2021 she stepped forward with her debut album, Quiet Year, a seven-song record lushly layered with vulnerable ear-worms and pristine and purposeful lead vocals. Quiet Year tells the story of Wyld's experience with a paralyzed vocal cord that left her unable to sing or speak. Previously a musical theatre actress, she was forced into silence for the better part of a year, during which time she recast herself in an authentic life.

"I spent my whole life playing characters and when that was taken away from me, I realized that I didn't really know who I was. So I started writing Quiet Year to figure that out," the Brooklyn-based artist shares. Quiet Year garnered praise in The Deli Magazine, Out Front Magazine, V13, Nusound, and more. Forbes called her live performance "fierce and ethereal."

Her sophomore album will debut in July 2022 and is written from the perspectives of different female protagonists in works of fiction and history. Sapphic characters like Villanelle from Killing Eve and Therese from Carol - the common thread that all of these women share is that they are in the throes of obsessive love.

"I wanted to explore the line between love and obsession, obsession with chase, with being someone else, someone different, more vivacious, sexier."