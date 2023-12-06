Eliza McLamb Shares New Single '16'

2024 will see the release of Eliza McLamb's highly awaited, debut full-length Going Through It on January 19th. Picture the album as a plunge pool with a still surface that betrays its staggering depth. A dive beneath reveals excerpts from McLamb's life, one that until recently could be described as “difficult” if not plainly “traumatic.”

By the time you hit bottom, you've reached the midpoint of Going Through It, a song called “16” that bluntly recalls a year of familial and personal turmoil that made McLamb the songwriter she is today. “I've no idea why I didn't kill myself, frankly,” she says. McLamb survived, but the trauma lingers. “Side A of the record is ‘show me everything,'” she says. “Side B asks: ‘How do I take this with me?'”

McLamb self-described “16,” as “the best song on the record” and rightfully so. “16” is a true distillation of McLamb's exemplary songwriting and features minimalistic electronic production and layered vocals. The result is a powerful single that implores listeners to sit with intimate reflections and revelations.

“16” follows the previously released tracks “Anything You Want,” “Glitter,” and “Mythologize Me” singles. McLamb enlisted close confidant and collaborator Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) to make the record at Bear Creek Studio in rural Washington, where Big Thief recorded U.F.O.F., an album McLamb holds dear.

On top of pursuing a career in music, she's the co-host of the enormously popular podcast Binchtopia which just received much deserved recognition from The New York Times in their deep dive into the exciting new wave of female creators. McLamb also has her Substack where she publishes personal and investigative essays.

While both of those avenues offer insight into McLamb's mind, it's the music that helps her work through the past. “I sit down to write when I'm feeling a certain way and I don't know why,” she says. “It's a process of translating an emotional reality into a musical one, something that can be easily shared.” Pre-order the album HERE and on Bandcamp here.

Fans can sing along with McLamb on her upcoming 2024 headline tour with Mini Trees as support. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase HERE.

Headline Tour Dates:

March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

March 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

March 20 - Nashville, TN - The End

March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory

March 22 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

March 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Main Room

March 25 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA *LOW TICKETS*

March 28 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 29 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

March 30 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

April 2 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

April 4 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *SOLD OUT*

April 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Venue TBA

April 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

April 8 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

April 10 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

April 12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *SOLD OUT*

April 13 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

April 15 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

April 25 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

*with Mini Trees

Photo Credit: Kaya Kelley