Eli Hurts Drops Dance Anthem 'The Fucked Up Things About Us'

Dancing right into the weekend, Eli Hurts, the project from songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eli Hirsch (courtship), has dropped the music video for recent hit single "The fed Up Things About Us."

Taken from recently released debut EP Future Accountants of America, Unite, the song's lyrics pull right at your heartstrings while the video features some iconic choreography from Eli's sister, perfectly summing up the humor, emotions and energy behind the project.

"I wrote this song for a girl who I'll never have. She's far too cool," shares Eli on the track. "And also maybe I wouldn't really want to be with her, it would probably be draining. Eh, no I would. I probably would."

With help from Producer Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Adam Melchor), Future Accountants of America, Unite exemplifies the blend of alternative, pop, punk, emo and synth music that has influenced Eli Hurts.

"This EP is a love letter to all fellow dweebazoids. Every song on it pretty much sounds different. I don't care, I like it," shares Eli on the recently released collection of songs. "I'm sick of s having to be on brand. It's exhausting to maintain and predictable and that's my rant."

While on the road with courtship, Eli was working through "the big break up" and a recent diagnosis of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. "But not the kind where you need things to be tidy in your space - the kind where you have obsessive thoughts," he shares. Those obsessive thoughts quickly became scribbles in a notebook that eventually sparked the idea for Eli Hurts.

Influenced by a wide range of artists like My Chemical Romance, 100 gecs, Steven Sondheim, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Peep and Weezer, Eli Hurts is set to put sometimes frantic and obsessive thoughts into music that is instantly relatable.

