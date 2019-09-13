Eli Brown Releases COME TOGETHER EP

Eli Brown continues to establish himself as one of the UK's most prolific producers and it's easy to see why. With releases like his hit collaboration with Solardo 'XTC' currently hitting the dizzy heights of daytime Radio 1, and anthems like 'Brazil' (Repopulate Mars), 'Inside My Head' (Black Book) and 'BS48' (Big Beat) causing damage on the international club circuit, his talents have garnered key support from every corner of the dance music spectrum.



This release marks yet another pivotal moment in Eli Brown's career as he steps into the darker / underground world of Alan Fitzpatrick. Add to this the widespread support from the likes of Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Fisher, Claude VonStroke, Solardo, Black Madonna, Denis Sulta, Calvin Harris, Annie Mac & more and it's easy to see why everyone is talking about "Eli Brown."



The EP kicks off with title track 'Come Together'. A concoction of solid 909 kicks and snappy percussion which come alive once the rolling bass fires off. Keyed melodics at the break take the track in a completely unexpected direction, bringing the listener to their knees.



Deeper but equally upbeat, 'Thinking About You' revels in a warm '90s glow with powerful rave stabs that drive the track forward. Pads and extra FX complete a clever ode to the UK Hardcore scene.



'92 Thing' opens into a deeply vibey groove-a-thon with "ecstasy" vocal shots for full effect! Tough drums and scattergun percussion keep things grounded into 2019, as the classic Juno pads send the old school crew into raptures.



Outside of the studio, Eli Brown embraces a busy tour schedule with a stacked summer of shows in Ibiza alongside performances for Bodyworks, ANTS, ABODE and Toolroom. The 'Come Together' EP falls around a world tour, and marking just one of the countless trips across the pond for Eli Brown this year, it's no wonder he's earned a reputation as one of the hardest DJ's in the scene.

Come Together World Tour Tickets

9/6 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

9/7 - Bourne, UK @ Forbidden Forest

9/7 - Southampton, UK @ Switch

9/8 - Ibiza, Spain @ Toolroom

9/12 - Portimao, Portugal @ BPM Festival

9/13 - Edmonton, Canada @ The Chvrch of John

9/14 - Vancouver, Canada @ Celebrities

9/15 - San Bernardino, USA @ Nocturnal Wonderland

9/19 - Ibiza, Spain @ ABODE

9/21 - Bristol, UK @ Tokyo World

9/28 - Maidstone, UK @ Source Bar

9/30 - Keele, UK @ Keele University

10/5 - Canterbury, UK @ TBD

10/13 - Andradas, Brazil @ TBD

10/16 - Orange County, USA @ TBD

10/17 - Santa Barbara, USA @ TBD

10/18 - Chicago, USA @ Spybar

10/19 - Calgary, Canada @ Hifi Club

10/24 - Detroit, USA @ Grasshopper Underground

10/25 - Atlanta, USA @ Ravine

10/26 - Miami, USA @ Treehouse

11/1 - London, UK @ TBD

11/2 - Los Angeles, USA @ TBD

11/9 - Tokyo, Japan @ TBD

11/13-15 - Singapore @ It's The Ship

11/22 - Cardiff, UK @ TBD

12/7 - Bristol, UK @ Motion





