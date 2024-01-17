Elephant Stone Share Serene 'Pilgrimage'

Their new album is due out February 23rd, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Montreal psych-rockers Elephant Stone have shared “Pilgrimage,” the latest single from their upcoming album, Back Into the Dream, due out February 23rd, 2024.

Dotted with elements of free-jazz inspired by the ambient-driven sound of the legendary act Talk Talk, the track uses an idyllic beach scene (depicted in its lyric video, directed by Laurine Jousserand) as a jumping off point for frontman Rishi Dhir's musings on navigating the journeys we take alone, both physically and spiritually. 

Rishi explains, “In the early 2000s, I found myself crisscrossing America in a van, shoulder-to-shoulder with a motley crew of musicians…When you're constantly on the move, it's easy to build emotional walls, to isolate yourself even while surrounded by others. I am particularly prone to this.” 

“During one tour, we found ourselves with a few days to spare in Oregon. Armed with 'Two Buck Chuck,' olive bread, and cheese from Trader Joe's, I made my way to the coast. As I sat on the sand dunes, I watched the clouds roll in rapidly, becoming one with the tumultuous waves and the awe-inspiring might of nature.

At that moment, it felt as though I had was on a pilgrimage to the ends of the Earth, seeking a personal communion with the divine. With ‘Pilgrimage' I attempted to capture the essence of that journey—a voyage not just across the physical landscape, but through the intricate terrains of the soul, reminding us that sometimes, the most profound discoveries are made when we're farthest from home."

Venturing into the album's themes, Back Into the Dream dwells on the mysteries of dreams, capturing the cycle of sleep and wakefulness. As Rishi puts it, "Our music aims to bridge the gap between the known and the unknown."

Pre-released tracks "Godstar" and "The Imajinary, Nameless Everybody in the World"—released together as "Dawn, Day, Dusk"—draw from the themes of Isaac Asimov's Foundation, delving into the intricacies of human existence, creation, life, and death, while "Lost In A Dream" carries listeners into an exploration of dream-like states and blurred realities. Meanwhile, “Another Year Gone” meditates on the new year with jaunty nostalgia, and lead single “The Spark” serves as a love letter to the creative process itself.

For the past 15 years, Rishi Dhir's leadership and collaborations with icons such as Beck, Brian Jonestown Massacre, and The Black Angels have shaped Elephant Stone's unique sound. With Dhir's mastery on the sitar, the band's music elevates beyond mere sound, presenting listeners with deep reflections on life's myriad emotions. Embark on a journey with Elephant Stone and allow their music to guide you effortlessly Back Into the Dream.

The band will embark on a North American tour in 2024 including a hometown show in Montreal on March 22nd. More information can be found here.

Elephant Stone 2024 Live Dates:

March 15 - Québec, QC @ Le Pantoum
March 16 - Saint-Adolphe de Howard, QC @ La Chèvre
March 22 - Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Outremont
March 23 - Troy, NY @ No Fun
March 24 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell
March 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
March 27 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
March 28 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
March 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
March 30 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House
March 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Photo credit: Laurine Jousserand



