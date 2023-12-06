Elephant Stone Celebrate 'Another Year Gone' With New Album Out in February

Their new album is due out February 23rd, 2024.

Dec. 06, 2023

In a fitting nod to the impending new year, acclaimed Montreal psych-rockers Elephant Stone have shared “Another Year Gone,” the closing track from their upcoming album, Back Into the Dream, due out February 23rd, 2024.

Premiered via FLOOD, it's a bite-sized new entry to the power-pop canon; a mellotron intro, a "Penny Lane"-esque piano jaunt, sun-soaked harmonies, and a flanger-flecked guitar solo all combine for a tight 1:44 runtime, while lyrically, frontman Rishi Dhir reflects on the woozy and disorienting temporality of the COVID lockdowns.

Fully leaning into the song's vintage feel, the accompanying video, directed by Laurine Jousserand, is a loving send up of early ‘60s and ‘70s music videos complete with a nod to Queen's classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” clip.

“In this repetitive existence, it was easy to become untethered, adrift in thoughts while feeling emotionally and physically suspended,” Dhir says. “'Another Year Gone' is an anthem for these disorienting times. It's a narrative of contrasts—between those grappling with stress, fear, and economic hardship, and those who profited from the chaos. Above all, this song is a musical embrace, a reassurance to hold close the ones you love and to tell them that, despite the world's turmoil, everything will be okay."

Venturing into the album's themes, Back Into the Dream dwells on the mysteries of dreams, capturing the cycle of sleep and wakefulness. As Rishi puts it, "Our music aims to bridge the gap between the known and the unknown."

Pre-released tracks "Godstar" and "The Imajinary, Nameless Everybody in the World"—released together as "Dawn, Day, Dusk"—draw from the themes of Isaac Asimov's Foundation, delving into the intricacies of human existence, creation, life, and death, while "Lost In A Dream" carries listeners into an exploration of dream-like states and blurred realities. Meanwhile, lead single “The Spark” serves as a love letter to the creative process itself.

Over 14 years, Rishi Dhir's leadership and collaborations with icons such as Beck, Brian Jonestown Massacre, and The Black Angels have shaped Elephant Stone's unique sound. With Dhir's mastery on the sitar, the band's music elevates beyond mere sound, presenting listeners with deep reflections on life's myriad emotions. Embark on a journey with Elephant Stone and allow their music to guide you effortlessly Back Into the Dream.

The band will embark on a North American tour set to kick off in 2024 with a hometown show in Montreal on March 22nd. More information can be found here

Elephant Stone 2024 Live Dates:

March 22 - Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Outremont
March 23 - Troy, NY @ No Fun
March 24 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell
March 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
March 27 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
March 28 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
March 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
March 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Photo credit: Laurine Jousserand



