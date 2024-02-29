Elena Matei Drops Debut Empowering Anthem 'Rock It'

International supermodel and singer-songwriter Elena Matei captivates audiences worldwide with the release of her debut single, "Rock It," a powerful anthem that resonates with themes of unity, resilience, and the shared human experience.

Known for her enthralling presence on the covers of esteemed magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and ELLE, Elena Matei now steps into the spotlight as a radiant pop singer, showcasing her remarkable vocal range and undeniable talent. “Rock It” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

With a "popera" voice, skillfully divided among sopranos, mezzo-sopranos, and contraltos, as acclaimed by legendary record producer and arranger David Foster, Elena Matei's debut single, "Rock It," is poised to be a captivating introduction. The track emphasizes our shared humanity and the interconnectedness of our experiences. It addresses mental health, encouraging listeners that feelings of isolation or weakness are temporary, and reminds them that by uniting, we can overcome challenges and create a brighter future for generations to come.

Drawing inspiration from icons like Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Roxette, she shares that the messages within her self-penned lyrics aim to inspire harmony and support. "It's a reminder that regardless of our origins, we share the same universal emotions,” says Matei. The track touches the heart. It's a song that carries a valuable message beyond its musical prowess: "You're not alone." In a world where struggles can often feel isolating, "Rock It" serves as a reminder of the strength found in togetherness, touching the hearts of all who listen.

Growing up amidst the agricultural landscape of the Eastern European Republic of Moldova, Elena Matei found comfort and passion in music from a young age. While other children were playing outside, she was inside, singing her heart out, with music serving as a constant companion and source of inspiration.

After focusing on national folkloric music styles in her early education, she transitioned to an academy in Romania to pursue training in pop-opera. Unexpectedly, at the age of 16, she ventured into modeling and kickstarted her career. Discovered in New York by a prominent agent, she signed with Elite Models and quickly rose to international acclaim. Collaborating with renowned brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, The Blonds, Kentina, Beach Bunny, and Revlon, she became a sought-after figure in the fashion industry.

Notably, she was featured as an Angel in the book Angels by renowned photographer Russell James. Additionally, James captured her essence in the captivating "Raw Spirit" fragrance campaign, highlighting her versatility and undeniable charm. Emerging from a remarkable modeling career and a flourishing journey in music, Matei is currently savoring her moment as she prepares to unveil her debut full-length album in 2024, which has been in the making for the past two years. Her audience of over 377k on Instagram eagerly awaits the debut.

Elena Matei's debut has transcended mere aesthetics, defining herself as a musical artist through extraordinary talent and undoubtable drive. “Rock It” is now available to stream and download.