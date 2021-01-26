Electronic-Indie Duo DECOUPLR Release Kaleidoscopic Video for 'Changes'

Philadelphia electronic-indie duo DECOUPLR (Bailey Walker and Adam Laub) are premiering the video for their brand new single "Changes," off their upcoming debut full-length DIGITAL BONFIRE (Out February 19th).

The futuristic, glittering, trip-hop instrumentals of "Changes" create a shower of dancing energy that serves as the foundation for Walker's graceful, soul-inspired vocals. The video is directed by the expert visual design team SUPERVOID.tv, who have worked visuals for The Disco Biscuits, Magfest, Tom Morello & The Atlas Underground, and even Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live. Combining psychedelic colors and effects with sketch art, animations, and clips of Walker and Laub, SUPERVOID matches the electric mood of "Changes" while paying homage to the melancholy message of the lyrics.

"'Changes' is a sleepy dance anthem about wishing things were different," says Walker. "It's enjoying that beginning of the year upbeat feeling while leaving behind a rather dreadful 2020."

Laub adds, "We were extremely excited to get to work with SUPERVOID.tv on the music video for 'Changes.' They are great friends and insanely talented visual artists. It was incredible to see what they were able to do with just some simple footage of us sitting near a tree."

Beginning in West Philadelphia just last year, DECOUPLR came to be when they realized that meshing Bailey Walker's long history of live vocal performance with Adam Laub's world of electronic music (and electronics in general) created a unique sound altogether. Their debut DIGITAL BONFIRE is an 11 track album that offers a fresh take on the digital meeting the physical.

Influenced by musicians like Trent Reznor, Sylvan Esso, and Flying Lotus, the album ranges from dreamy and sweet with tracks like "Keepsake" and "Osage", to punchy and playful on "Changes" and "Punchline". The album draws from the helpless feelings of countless pandemic hours spent sitting on voice chats and video calls, while at the same time snarkily expressing the hopefulness found in the changing forms of communication within our closest relationships.

Lyrically, Walker opens up about everything from nomadically moving around the country, to growing up with touring musicians, to the feelings of dread and anxiety we have in our everyday conversations. Musically, Laub pulls deep, live sampled hip hop drums, mellotron flutes, vintage synth pads and twinkly arpeggiators to create a palette of electronic sounds that range from hip hop to dance. The digital age is a tether that keeps people connected no matter where they are, and DIGITAL BONFIRE explores the ever increasing feelings of loneliness that are associated with this new connection. It embraces the oftentimes cold nature of electronic music as a framework to express the very real feelings we have surrounding the uncertainty of our modern world.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: DECOUPLR