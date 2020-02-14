Electronic Family Festival Returns For 10th And Final Edition This Summer

A full decade on from its inaugural edition, Dutch festival Electronic Family will return once again this summer, rounding off a fitting finale to ten years of trance with one final celebration on Saturday 25th July.



Taking place in Den Bosch, an all-star selection of special guests will provide a full day of thunderous tones for the 20,000 visitors. The first phase of the lineup has officially been revealed, with trance heavyweight Allen Watts in attendance, in addition to sets from Netherlands-based UK producer Ben Gold, and hugely popular German duo Cosmic Gate. The 2020 celebration will also witness eagerly anticipated performances from trance veteran Jorn van Deynhoven, widely acclaimed selector Markus Schulz, and pioneering Dutch collective Rank1. With ASOT co-host Ruben de Ronde rounding off a truly all-star billing, Electronic Family 2020 is already shaping up to be one of this year's most eagerly anticipated events on the dance music calendar.



Curating an annual billing filled with a wide variety of acts, from up-and-coming artists, right through the biggest names in trance, Electronic Family has garnered a reputation as one of Europe's premier events, working hard to provide an inclusive atmosphere for all attendees. Packing previous lineups with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Anjunabeats giants Above & Beyond, Ferry Corsten presents System F, Gareth Emery, Ilan Bluestone, Aly & Fila, Andrew Bayer, Arty, Grum, and Armin van Buuren's GAIA project, Electronic Family brings together the tight-knit community of the trance world to provide an outlet for all ravers to express themselves every summer.



Following a decade of celebration across varied locations, including the iconic Amsterdamse Bos, before moving to the Autotron in 2017, Electronic Family will bring lush green scenery on the banks of the lake to party goers, with 2020 marking the 10th - and final edition - of the yearly celebration. With four stages and a great atmosphere guaranteed, tickets for this eagerly anticipated 10th year celebration are out now, with fans urged to secure their place fast for this momentous occasion!





