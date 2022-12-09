Electronic Duo il:lo Release Debut Vocal Single 'Shifted' Featuring Fractures

After a landmark year, French electronic duo il:lo have joined forces with Australian vocalist Fractures on their new single "Shifted", slated for release on December 9th, 2022 via Nettwerk Music Group. The single is their debut vocal collaboration, and the first of a striking string of new works listeners can look forward to as we head into 2023.

Crafting a rich atmosphere, "Shifted" is a captivating melodic house track that leaves a lasting impression, with Fractures' signature haunting vocals intricately weaving emotion through the duration of il:lo's production. The single arrives after a milestone 2022 with debut releases on Anjunadeep, Bitbird and Future Classic, and well-received remixes for CloZee, Emancipator and Panama.

"This track marks our first collaboration with a singer. When Fractures sent us his lyrics, we wanted to highlight what he was singing about, an emotional instability that ends up being accentuated, shifted. Thus, his voice is accompanied by a rise in instrumental tension to lead to a more heavy and percussive radical change". - il:lo

In 2021 they did two striking performances for Anjunadeep Live in stunning locations showcasing their sound in Montpellier, and Canyon Du Diable. The pair also just completed a global tour, with plays at the iconic boutique Anjunadeep Explorations festival in Albania, and tour support for Parra For Cuva, Stimming, Janus Rasmussen, CloZee and Zimmer.

Based in Germany and France, producer duo Dejan Dejado and Andreas Schültz met in Prague in 2010. Forming fast synergies, the coupling developed a collaborative flow that spawned their dynamic and sprawling electronic act il:lo. Their most recent album Sloh has garnered over 10 million Spotify streams on Spotify and the duo have recently been added to rotation on Sirius XM Chill and received substantial play across curators at BBC Radio 1.

Fractures is the moniker of Melbournian multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Mark Zito. Fractures has made a name for himself as a prominent vocalist in the electronic space, having seen himself be recruited by top names in melodic dance such as Lane 8, Jerro, Sultan & Shephard, Paraleven, Lauren Mia and more.

His releases have seen support from triple j, The Guardian and The Fader and has seen him tour the world with artists such as Amy Shark, Holy Holy, Vance Joy and Daughter. Amassing over 40 millions Spotify streams, Zito also just dropped his EP 'Summer' last month to close out the year.

On the cusp of an exciting rollout of new music ahead, il:lo has much more on the horizon as we go into 2023 to surprise fans as they expand their sonic signature.

Listen to the new single here: