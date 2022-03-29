Elder Announce North American Tour

Elder, the Massachusetts-meets-Berlin rock band whose 2020 album Omens was described as "an expansive odyssey of heaviness" (Stereogum), "truly transcendent" (Decibel), and "the most gorgeous contemporary prog on the planet (Consequence), have announced their first North American tour dates since the stunning album's release, with the trek kicking off on Aug. 3 in Brooklyn.

"For a band like Elder that normally spends about half of every year on the road, the past few years have been hard on us - but have far from broken our spirit," offers Nick DiSalvo. "We've been productive, making new records and preparing for a triumphant return. Our upcoming US run has been a LONG time coming, having not been back since selected shows in 2019! We've been massively looking forward to both performing tracks from our last album Omens live (for the first time since its release!) alongside older tracks from the Elder universe, revamped and reworked for maximum sonic immersion. Looking forward to seeing you out there!"

Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale now. Ruby The Hatchet opens from Aug. 3 to 17, with Bezlebong taking over the direct support slot as of Aug. 22. Dreadnought appears on all dates.

Elder North American Tour Dates

August 3 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

August 4 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

August 5 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small's Funhouse

August 6 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

August 7 Charlottesville, VA Championship Brewing

August 8 Raleigh, NC The Pour House

August 9 Atlanta, GA The Earl

August 10 Orlando, FL Will's Pub

August 12 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

August 13 Austin, TX The Ballroom

August 14 Dallas, TX Tulips

August 16 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

August 17 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

August 18 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Swim *

August 22 Boise, ID Neurolux

August 23 Portland, OR Dante's

August 24 Seattle, WA Substation

August 26 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

August 27 Los Angeles, CA Catch One

August 28 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

August 31 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

September 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

September 3 Chicago, IL Reggie's

September 4 Detroit, MI Sanctuary

September 5 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

September 6 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques

September 7 Quebec City, QC L'Anti

September 8 Portland, ME Geno's Rock Club

September 9 Brattleboro, VT The Stone Church

September 10 Boston, MA Middle East/Downstairs

Ruby The Hatchet opens Aug. 3 to 18

Belzebong opens Aug. 22 to Sept. 10

Dreadnought opens on all dates

*=Festival performance, no opener

Elder European Tour Dates (Previously Announced)

April 30 London, UK Desertfest London

May 4 Bremen, DE Tower

May 6 Nijmegen, NL Sonic Whip Festival

May 7 Essen, DE Café Nova

May 8 Osnabrück, DE Bastard Club

May 10 Poznan, PL Klub Pod Minoga

May 11 Gdansk, PL Drizzly Grizzly

May 12 Riga, LV Melnã Piektdiena

May 13 Talinn, EE Sveta Baar

May 14 Vilnius, LT Narauti

May 21 Wroclaw, PL Akademia

May 22 Krakow, PL Klub Zascianek

May 29 Berlin, DE Desertfest Berlin

May 31 Dresden, DE Chemifabrik

June 1 Nuremberg, DE Z-Bau

June 2 Guebwiller, FR Le Caveau des Dominicains

June 3 Martigny, CH Les Caves du Manoir

June 4 Winterthur, CH Heavy Psych Sounds Festival

June 5 Salzburg, AT Rockhaus

June 7 Linz, AT Stadtwerkstatt

June 8 Graz, AT Orpheum

June 9 Innsbruck, AT PMK

June 10 Munich, DE Backstage Werk

June 11 Galzignano, IT Antiteatro del Venda

June 12 Turin, IT Spazio 211

June 13 Bologna, IT Freakout Club

June 15 Clermont-Ferrand, FR La Coopérative de Mai

June 16 Chalon-sur-Saône, La Péniche

June 17 Clisson, FR Hellfest

June 18 Netphen, DE Freak Valley Fest

June 19 Karlsruhe, DE Jubez

July 1 Helsinki, FI Tuska Festival