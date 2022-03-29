Elder Announce North American Tour
Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale now.
Elder, the Massachusetts-meets-Berlin rock band whose 2020 album Omens was described as "an expansive odyssey of heaviness" (Stereogum), "truly transcendent" (Decibel), and "the most gorgeous contemporary prog on the planet (Consequence), have announced their first North American tour dates since the stunning album's release, with the trek kicking off on Aug. 3 in Brooklyn.
"For a band like Elder that normally spends about half of every year on the road, the past few years have been hard on us - but have far from broken our spirit," offers Nick DiSalvo. "We've been productive, making new records and preparing for a triumphant return. Our upcoming US run has been a LONG time coming, having not been back since selected shows in 2019! We've been massively looking forward to both performing tracks from our last album Omens live (for the first time since its release!) alongside older tracks from the Elder universe, revamped and reworked for maximum sonic immersion. Looking forward to seeing you out there!"
Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale now. Ruby The Hatchet opens from Aug. 3 to 17, with Bezlebong taking over the direct support slot as of Aug. 22. Dreadnought appears on all dates.
Elder North American Tour Dates
August 3 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
August 4 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
August 5 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small's Funhouse
August 6 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
August 7 Charlottesville, VA Championship Brewing
August 8 Raleigh, NC The Pour House
August 9 Atlanta, GA The Earl
August 10 Orlando, FL Will's Pub
August 12 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
August 13 Austin, TX The Ballroom
August 14 Dallas, TX Tulips
August 16 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar
August 17 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
August 18 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Swim *
August 22 Boise, ID Neurolux
August 23 Portland, OR Dante's
August 24 Seattle, WA Substation
August 26 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
August 27 Los Angeles, CA Catch One
August 28 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
August 31 Denver, CO Hi-Dive
September 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
September 3 Chicago, IL Reggie's
September 4 Detroit, MI Sanctuary
September 5 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
September 6 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques
September 7 Quebec City, QC L'Anti
September 8 Portland, ME Geno's Rock Club
September 9 Brattleboro, VT The Stone Church
September 10 Boston, MA Middle East/Downstairs
Ruby The Hatchet opens Aug. 3 to 18
Belzebong opens Aug. 22 to Sept. 10
Dreadnought opens on all dates
*=Festival performance, no opener
Elder European Tour Dates (Previously Announced)
April 30 London, UK Desertfest London
May 4 Bremen, DE Tower
May 6 Nijmegen, NL Sonic Whip Festival
May 7 Essen, DE Café Nova
May 8 Osnabrück, DE Bastard Club
May 10 Poznan, PL Klub Pod Minoga
May 11 Gdansk, PL Drizzly Grizzly
May 12 Riga, LV Melnã Piektdiena
May 13 Talinn, EE Sveta Baar
May 14 Vilnius, LT Narauti
May 21 Wroclaw, PL Akademia
May 22 Krakow, PL Klub Zascianek
May 29 Berlin, DE Desertfest Berlin
May 31 Dresden, DE Chemifabrik
June 1 Nuremberg, DE Z-Bau
June 2 Guebwiller, FR Le Caveau des Dominicains
June 3 Martigny, CH Les Caves du Manoir
June 4 Winterthur, CH Heavy Psych Sounds Festival
June 5 Salzburg, AT Rockhaus
June 7 Linz, AT Stadtwerkstatt
June 8 Graz, AT Orpheum
June 9 Innsbruck, AT PMK
June 10 Munich, DE Backstage Werk
June 11 Galzignano, IT Antiteatro del Venda
June 12 Turin, IT Spazio 211
June 13 Bologna, IT Freakout Club
June 15 Clermont-Ferrand, FR La Coopérative de Mai
June 16 Chalon-sur-Saône, La Péniche
June 17 Clisson, FR Hellfest
June 18 Netphen, DE Freak Valley Fest
June 19 Karlsruhe, DE Jubez
July 1 Helsinki, FI Tuska Festival