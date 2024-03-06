Elcamino & Real Bad Man Recruit Boldy James For 'No Fighting'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elcamino has had a long-standing affiliation with BSF and Griselda over the years, and he has been a frequent and valued contributor to both of the trend-setting crews. After releasing his debut BSF project, They Spit On Jesus, in the fall of 2023 and Here You Go at the top of 2024, Camino is back with The Game Is The Game, which is produced in its entirety by Real Bad Man.

In addition to announcing their new collaborative project, Camino and Real Bad Man also released the project's first single, “No Fighting,” which features Boldy James. “No Fighting” is now available.

The Game Is The Game will be released on March 15 and features collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, fellow BSF member Rick Hyde, and King Ralph.

Stream Elcamino & Real Bad Man FEAT Boldy James “No Fighting”:

The Game Is The Game TRACKLISTING:

Give Them Hope (Curtis)

Chest Wrestlers

Champagne Pisses FEAT Benny The Butcher

Fashion Week FEAT King Ralph

New Levels

C'mon Nephew

No Fighting FEAT Boldy James

Expensive Cloth

Melrose FEAT Rick Hyde

Sliick Talk FEAT Player K

***All Tracks Produced By Real Bad Man