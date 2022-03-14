El Dusty & Lil Ro Announce New EP 'Product Of The Streets'

For over a decade, the Latin Grammy-nominated multi-talented artist, producer, and musician, El Dusty has thrilled audiences with his southern Texas meets south of the border anthems. He is known for elevating the old traditions of cumbias and socas to new and younger audiences worldwide with an epic fusion of 808s, accordion melodies, and iconic samples.

With his newest EP, El Dusty teams up with South Coast Texas legend Lil' Ro for a banging 3-song EP titled Product Of The Streets, due out on March 16 on PRODUCE® SOUND LABEL. Lil' Ro's credits stretch from his work with Paul Wall, to Baeza, Big Shasta, ESG & Kap G. The new EP is a hard hitting collection of 3 songs rooted in trap, heavy drops, and overlaid with lyrical southern bars.

The EP kicks off with "Estoy Loco" which features witty bars and the lyrical prowess of Lil' Ro over El Dusty's brilliant mix of hip hop, cumbia, and trap music that will slap on your speakers and on a dancefloor near you. The Lebron Brother's "Estoy Loco" sample came from the renowned Fania Records' sacred vault. El Dusty was given exclusive permission from the iconic label and worked directly with the original recording. From there he sampled each sound individually to create the new single.

"Lil Flaco" is a driving track showcasing Lil Ro's lyrical dexterity over El Dusty's synth heavy production and boom bap beats. The title track "Product of the Streets" rounds off the EP, by building over an infectious eerie riff, until it unleashes into a trap masterpiece with Lil Ro's low slung delivery taking you through the vibes that are uniquely Corpus Christi!

Product of the Streets EP is the first time the celebrated artists have collaborated to make music from their hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. El Dusty concludes, "Lil Ro is a deep Texas artist well respected in the game and I'm honored to have worked with someone like him that can understand alternative visions to rap music."