Ed Tattersall Releases New Video for 'Clint Eastwood'

Singer songwriter Ed Tattersall has revealed a video for 'Clint Eastwood', a dramatic reinterpretation of the Gorillaz' hit.

Watch the video below!



The video sees Ed react and interact with weird and wonderful surroundings as he travels through an animated landscape, continuously morphing and shifting along with the music.



Ed says of the video: "'Clint Eastwood' was one of the soundtracks to my teen years. Now on my own musical journey it's so cool to adapt the song into a completely different version. The making of the video was a crazy experience - I had to spend 15hrs in a bright white film studio and there where moments when I couldn't see the beginning or an end to the space. A proper buzz lightyear moment, infinity and beyond. Interacting with animation was a totally new experience, Jamie would say things like 'now stroke the deer, look at the bunny rabbit now hop over the imaginary river'. Not your everyday for sure."



'Clint Eastwood' was released last month alongside 'Never Believe', the first single from his upcoming debut album. Ed created both alongside hit songwriter/record producer Jamie Petrie (JP), who discovered his early tracks and approached him. After being invited to perform at one of JP's legendary parties the two took a slightly inebriated stroll, and over a whiskey and a cigarette they began plans to develop Ed's sound and begin writing what has become Ed's first album.



JP has also directed the 'Clint Eastwood' and 'Never Believe' videos, which were produced by Movies Darling.



'Never Believe' & 'Clint Eastwood' are out now via Hertford Records/Believe Digital and showcase what a striking new talent multi-instrumentalist Ed Tattersall is, with a rasping, soulful voice and a truly atmospheric approach to melody. He will be announcing live shows soon - stay tuned for further new music too.





