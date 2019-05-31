Ed Sheeran Unveils Acoustic Version of 'I Don't Care'

Ed Sheeran has unveiled an acoustic version of his global #1 hit "I Don't Care," available everywhere via Atlantic Records.

Listen to the song below!

The original version of "I Don't Care" - Ed's collaboration with Justin Bieber - has instantly become a worldwide phenomenon, logging over 200 million streams in just 3 weeks.

Likewise, Ed's follow-up track "Cross Me" feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock is already approaching 20 million streams after a single week.

Both songs will be featured on Ed's forthcoming No.6 Collaborations Project, set for release on July 12 and currently available for pre-order HERE.





