Ecce Shnak Announces Debut Album 'METAMORPHEJAWNS'

Today seven-piece art rock ensemble Ecce Shnak announces their debut, full-length album Metamorphejawns, for a July 19 release via Records, Man Records, sharing new track "Liberty Bell Forever Stamp."



Like an out-of-control locomotive, "Liberty Bell Forever Stamp" builds higher and higher into the stratosphere. The lyrics are a response to current events, echoing the likes of Fugazi, Pearl Jam, and The Clash - We're gonna send Ralph Nader a letter with a Liberty Bell forever-stamp. But with the song's attention-grabbing harmonies and passionate, ringing guitars, one doesn't have to be versed in politics to recognize that it's a gem of a tune.



The entire Metamorphejawns album is a study of change. Ecce Shnak is the brainchild of David Roush, whose art is a unique mash-up musical universe, described as Chamber Punk - "one part popular music, another part classical and a third part punk" with songs "about love, death, sex, change, bravery and food."



Metamorphejawns was recorded and produced by Philadelphia-based engineer Jeff Lucci of Mo Lowda & The Humble in his living room, then mixed by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr. Andrew W.K.), and mastered by Greg Calbi (Kacey Musgraves, Yo La Tengo, David Byrne, The National).



On Metamorphejawns Roush states:

Everybody from Siddhartha Gotama to Ovid to your friend Larry will tell you that change is a basic challenge of human life. This fact is as old as the hills. But the present century, fraught with the perils of climate chaos, artificial intelligence, resurgent fascism, and other kinds of madness might be the most uproarious period in human history. While these wild winds are added to the storm of human life, the throes of romantic love, sexuality, and loneliness in the lives of individuals do not relent, either. 'Metamorphejawns' is music that attempts to struggle with and respond to these endlessly changing changes earnestly and positively, both in seriousness and in good humor, with Ecce Shnak's wildly idiomatic synthesis of styles, irreverent-but-not-misanthropic lyrics, and party attitude.



Metamorphejawns follows Ecce Shnak's recent Joke Oso EP, which has received accolades from Billboard, New Noise Magazine, New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival and more. Ecce Shnak will be on the road through the fall, with a run of dates to be announced soon.





