Eben Premieres 'Dandelion' EP & Film

Rising singer, songwriter & producer EBEN has premiered his highly-anticipated project Dandelions, a 5-track collection and accompanying 20-minute short film available now via Atlantic Records/Signature Entertainment.

Co-penned/produced by EBEN alongside collaborators Asia Whiteacre (Louis Tomlinson, 5 Seconds of Summer), Matt Campfield (Kehlani), Danny Klein and Modesty (H.E.R., Bebe Rexha) and featuring additional writing from Corbyn Besson of Why Don't We, the Dandelions EP is brought to life via an epic blockbuster comprised of music videos for all five tracks. Directed by EBEN's close friend Evan Hara & co-starring Jonah Marais of Why Don't We, the movie was shot guerrilla-style over the span of three weeks along the West Coast from Portland throughout California. Together the EP and film take viewers on a psychological journey through the emotional stages of a breakup.

"I took the time to experiment with different kinds of music and dive deeper into my artistry," EBEN explains of his creative process. "I touched on all kinds of vibes, but nothing is out of pocket. Conceptually, it takes you through five stages of a breakup. Sonically, it matches each one of those emotions when you're facing heartbreak. I want this to be therapy for you as much as it is for me. Hopefully, you can hear my story and relate it to your life in some way."

Dandelions was preceded last month by lead single "Jenny," the Forrest Gump-inspired track that likens a doomed relationship with a cheater to the trials and tribulations of the iconic film's namesake. The EP also includes new standout track "I Miss You," which made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU and the Viacom billboard in Times Square.

Hailed by Billboard for his "smooth pop-rap vocals" and deemed "immaculately polished" by Ones To Watch, EBEN has quickly risen to the ranks of today's top new artists. The Cincinnati native made his major label debut with his 2020 Honeydew EP, which featured the earworm lead single "Sad Song" as well as rally cry anthem "The Kids Are Alright." Having amassed over 20 million career streams to date, EBEN has also proved to be an engaging live performer having supported Why Don't We on their sold-out 8 Letters Tour, which packed arenas and placed him on hallowed stages such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

