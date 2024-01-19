East Forest Releases Deluxe Edition Of 'Music For The Deck Of The Titanic'

east forest releases deluxe edition of 'music for the deck of the titanic' as acoustic-electronica for modern crisis

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

East Forest Releases Deluxe Edition Of 'Music For The Deck Of The Titanic'

East Forest — the trailblazing DIY artist who has spent the past decade straddling the worlds neoclassical, ambient, electro-acoustic music, and indie pop and collaborating with icons ranging from Jon Hopkins and DJ Anna to Laraaji and spiritual pioneer Ram Dass — releases his deluxe edition of 2023 LP Music For The Deck Of The Titanic on Bright Antenna Records, featuring four all new tracks: “Drowse”, “Follow Me” (featuring Senegalese-American singer Marieme), “Adrift”, and “Sea Bed”.

Praised by FLAUNT, Bob Boilen of NPR, UNCUT, Paste, Talkhouse, Yoga Journal, Billboard, and more for “delivering lush, sweeping and unpredictable electronica to muse on the uncertain times we're living in” (Rolling Stone UK), Music From The Deck Of The Titanic combines beautiful, absurdist takes on finding hope in those closest to us (“So What (ft. Duncan Trussell)”), odes to zooming out and slowing down (“Birds Eye”), reminders to be gentle with oneself (“Patience”), meditations on the impermanence of human life (“Legacy”), and love letters to connection (lead single “Cosmic Dance (ft. Marieme)”) to provide perspective and regain inner focus amidst modern chaos.  

Fresh off leading a multi-day experience at the famed Esalen Institute and headed to Costa Rica next month, East Forest's upcoming Ceremony Concerts — equal parts live performance and meditative ritual designed to facilitate inner spiritual journey for each listener — include a set at Deep House Yoga in San Francisco and a week-long retreat in Costa Rica. Tickets and more here: https://eastforest.org/tickets

The East Forest Ceremony Concert is just one of many components of East Forest's trailblazing work in delivering music as medicine: as a thought leader in the realm of inner resilience, psychedelic treatment, and grounded spirituality, East Forest offers guided meditations, retreats, and a weekly podcast (Ten Laws with East Forest), is a faculty member at the Esalen Institute, has worked with Google and Johns Hopkins' neuroaesthetics project, and has collaborated with Bottlerock, UCSF, Wave Paths, Consciousness Hacking, TED, Numinus, and more.    



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Blackberry Smoke Debuts New Song Azalea Photo
Blackberry Smoke Debuts New Song 'Azalea'

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke's new song, “Azalea,” written by lead singer Charlie Starr and longtime collaborator Travis Meadows. Ahead of the release, the band has unveiled three additional album tracks: “Hammer And The Nail,” “Little Bit Crazy” and “Dig A Hole.'

2
Stella. Releases Captivating Indie-Pop Single Dreaming Photo
Stella. Releases Captivating Indie-Pop Single 'Dreaming'

stella. releases his latest single 'Dreaming', taken from his upcoming EP 'A Study In Balance'. Drawing influence from songwriters as varied as Leonard Cohen, Brandi Carlile, Noah Kahan, and Paolo Nutini, stella. couples personal lyricisms with well-crafted indie soundscapes to create relatable tracks that explore themes of life, love, heartbreak.

3
Definitely Maybe Shares Are We Having Fun Yet? Photo
Definitely Maybe Shares 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'

Definitely Maybe burst onto the scene last year with their viral single “One More Night”. The song, which was written by singer/lyricist Courtney Clinkert following the loss of her sister to suicide, is meant to remind listeners that you never know what tomorrow might hold - if you can just make it through one more night.

4
New Zealand Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Unveils Single Harmless Photo
New Zealand Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Unveils Single 'Harmless'

Kicking off 2024, Auckland singer-songwriter Will Swinton returns with an emotionally charged new single and music video titled “Harmless” out now. The accompanying black-and-white self-directed visual threads together moments of chaos and tumult as Will Swinton experiences all of love's ups and downs.

More Hot Stories For You

Blackberry Smoke Debuts New Song 'Azalea'Blackberry Smoke Debuts New Song 'Azalea'
Stella. Releases Captivating Indie-Pop Single 'Dreaming'Stella. Releases Captivating Indie-Pop Single 'Dreaming'
Definitely Maybe Shares 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'Definitely Maybe Shares 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'
New Zealand Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Unveils Single 'Harmless'New Zealand Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Unveils Single 'Harmless'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
ALADDIN