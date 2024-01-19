East Forest Releases Deluxe Edition Of 'Music For The Deck Of The Titanic'

East Forest — the trailblazing DIY artist who has spent the past decade straddling the worlds neoclassical, ambient, electro-acoustic music, and indie pop and collaborating with icons ranging from Jon Hopkins and DJ Anna to Laraaji and spiritual pioneer Ram Dass — releases his deluxe edition of 2023 LP Music For The Deck Of The Titanic on Bright Antenna Records, featuring four all new tracks: “Drowse”, “Follow Me” (featuring Senegalese-American singer Marieme), “Adrift”, and “Sea Bed”.

Praised by FLAUNT, Bob Boilen of NPR, UNCUT, Paste, Talkhouse, Yoga Journal, Billboard, and more for “delivering lush, sweeping and unpredictable electronica to muse on the uncertain times we're living in” (Rolling Stone UK), Music From The Deck Of The Titanic combines beautiful, absurdist takes on finding hope in those closest to us (“So What (ft. Duncan Trussell)”), odes to zooming out and slowing down (“Birds Eye”), reminders to be gentle with oneself (“Patience”), meditations on the impermanence of human life (“Legacy”), and love letters to connection (lead single “Cosmic Dance (ft. Marieme)”) to provide perspective and regain inner focus amidst modern chaos.

Fresh off leading a multi-day experience at the famed Esalen Institute and headed to Costa Rica next month, East Forest's upcoming Ceremony Concerts — equal parts live performance and meditative ritual designed to facilitate inner spiritual journey for each listener — include a set at Deep House Yoga in San Francisco and a week-long retreat in Costa Rica. Tickets and more here: https://eastforest.org/tickets

The East Forest Ceremony Concert is just one of many components of East Forest's trailblazing work in delivering music as medicine: as a thought leader in the realm of inner resilience, psychedelic treatment, and grounded spirituality, East Forest offers guided meditations, retreats, and a weekly podcast (Ten Laws with East Forest), is a faculty member at the Esalen Institute, has worked with Google and Johns Hopkins' neuroaesthetics project, and has collaborated with Bottlerock, UCSF, Wave Paths, Consciousness Hacking, TED, Numinus, and more.