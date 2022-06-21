EYEHATEGOD Joins Venom Inc For 'There's Only Black Across America' 2022 Tour

New Orleans' EYEHATEGOD have just announced that they will be joining Venom Inc for their There's Only Black Across America 2022 tour. The tour, which includes additional support from Ringworm and Cult of Lilith, starts on October 27th in New York City and wraps on November 13th in Boston.

Before the band hits the road with Venom Inc, catch the band on tour in Europe for a handful of headline shows and festival appearances from June to August. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.

EYEHATEGOD will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album A History of Nomadic Behavior. The 12-track album was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

EYEHATEGOD Tour Dates

European Shows

24.06.22 (FR) Bourlon - Rock in Bourlon

25.06.22 (BE) Bruxelles - Magasin 4

26.06.22 (FR) Clisson - Hellfest

28.06.22 (CH) Zürich - Dynamo Jugendkulturhaus (Werk 21)

29.06.22 (DE) Frankfurt/Main - Das Bett

30.06.22 (DE) Hamburg - Logo

01.07.22 (DE) Flensburg - Roxy Concerts

03.07.22 (NL) Drachten - Iduna

04.07.22 (DE) Berlin - Lido

05.07.22 (DE) Kassel - Goldgrube

06.07.22 (PL) Gdańsk - Drizzly Grizzly

07.07.22 (PL) Łódź - Magnetofon

08.07.22 (DE) Chemnitz - AJZ Chemnitz

09.07.22 (DE) Köln - MTC-Club

10.07.22 (DE) Osnabrück - Bastard Club

27.07.22 (DE) München - Kulturzentrum Backstage (Werk)

28.07.22 (IT) Torino - Blah blah

29.07.22 (IT) Bologna - Freakout Club

30.07.22 (IT) Corniani - Trattoria Altroquando

31.07.22 (IT) Milano (Novegro-Tregarezzo) - Circolo Magnolia

05.08.22 (SE) Malmö - Plan B

06.08.22 (SE) Gothenburg - Gothenburg

07.08.22 (SE) Stockholm - Debaser AB

09.08.22 (DE) Hannover - Kulturzentrum Faust

10.08.22 (DE) Dortmund - Junkyard Dortmund

12.08.22 (UK) Derbyshire - Bloodstock Open Air

13.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Metal Festival

w/Venom Inc

October 27 - New York, NY - Gramercy

October 28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

October 29 - Cleveland, OH - Odeon

October 30 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

November 1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

November 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

November 3 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

November 4 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

November 5 - Atlanta, GA - Mass Destruction Fest 3

November 6 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

November 7 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

November 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

November 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

November 11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

November 12 - Portland, OR - Geno's Rock Club

November 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall