EYEHATEGOD Joins Venom Inc For 'There's Only Black Across America' 2022 Tour
New Orleans' EYEHATEGOD have just announced that they will be joining Venom Inc for their There's Only Black Across America 2022 tour. The tour, which includes additional support from Ringworm and Cult of Lilith, starts on October 27th in New York City and wraps on November 13th in Boston.
Before the band hits the road with Venom Inc, catch the band on tour in Europe for a handful of headline shows and festival appearances from June to August. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.
EYEHATEGOD will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album A History of Nomadic Behavior. The 12-track album was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.
EYEHATEGOD Tour Dates
European Shows
24.06.22 (FR) Bourlon - Rock in Bourlon
25.06.22 (BE) Bruxelles - Magasin 4
26.06.22 (FR) Clisson - Hellfest
28.06.22 (CH) Zürich - Dynamo Jugendkulturhaus (Werk 21)
29.06.22 (DE) Frankfurt/Main - Das Bett
30.06.22 (DE) Hamburg - Logo
01.07.22 (DE) Flensburg - Roxy Concerts
03.07.22 (NL) Drachten - Iduna
04.07.22 (DE) Berlin - Lido
05.07.22 (DE) Kassel - Goldgrube
06.07.22 (PL) Gdańsk - Drizzly Grizzly
07.07.22 (PL) Łódź - Magnetofon
08.07.22 (DE) Chemnitz - AJZ Chemnitz
09.07.22 (DE) Köln - MTC-Club
10.07.22 (DE) Osnabrück - Bastard Club
27.07.22 (DE) München - Kulturzentrum Backstage (Werk)
28.07.22 (IT) Torino - Blah blah
29.07.22 (IT) Bologna - Freakout Club
30.07.22 (IT) Corniani - Trattoria Altroquando
31.07.22 (IT) Milano (Novegro-Tregarezzo) - Circolo Magnolia
05.08.22 (SE) Malmö - Plan B
06.08.22 (SE) Gothenburg - Gothenburg
07.08.22 (SE) Stockholm - Debaser AB
09.08.22 (DE) Hannover - Kulturzentrum Faust
10.08.22 (DE) Dortmund - Junkyard Dortmund
12.08.22 (UK) Derbyshire - Bloodstock Open Air
13.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Metal Festival
w/Venom Inc
October 27 - New York, NY - Gramercy
October 28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
October 29 - Cleveland, OH - Odeon
October 30 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch
November 1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
November 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
November 3 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
November 4 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
November 5 - Atlanta, GA - Mass Destruction Fest 3
November 6 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
November 7 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
November 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
November 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
November 11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
November 12 - Portland, OR - Geno's Rock Club
November 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall