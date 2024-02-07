ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour

ENHYPEN released their 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD on November 17.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are hosting their encore world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'FATE PLUS' (hereinafter  'FATE PLUS').

Fueling the excitement upon the successful conclusion of ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE' (hereinafter ‘FATE'), ‘FATE PLUS' will kick off at KSPO Dome in Seoul on February 23 with three consecutive dates. The U.S. leg begins at Honda Center in Anaheim on April 24, making stops in Oakland, Tacoma and Rosemont before wrapping up at Belmont Park's UBS Arena on May 3.

During ‘FATE,' ENHYPEN enchanted over 327,000 ENGENEs—ENHYPEN's fans—across 13 cities and 21 shows. Notably, the seven-piece act made their momentous U.S. stadium debut at Los Angeles' Dignity Health Sports Park during the tour, while also setting records as the K-pop boy group to host a solo concert at the Tokyo Dome in the shortest period of time since their debut.

ENHYPEN released their 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD on November 17. The album sold more than 1.8M copies within a week of its release and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it remained for 7 consecutive weeks. Watch the music video for the lead single “Sweet Venom” HERE.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets go on sale on AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com at 4 PM local time on Thursday, February 15. Click HERE for more information on tickets.

PRESALE: Presale tickets will be available for purchase via ENGENE MEMBERSHIP PRESALE for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders who have registered in advance. Application for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP PRESALE is open HERE for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders from Tuesday, February 6 5 PM PST / 7 PM CST / 8 PM EST through Friday, February 9 6 PM PST / 8 PM CST / 9 PM EST. Click HERE for more information on ENGENE MEMBERSHIP PRESALE.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Feb 23 & Sat Feb 24 & Sun Feb 25 – Seoul, Korea - KSPO Dome***

Wed Apr 24 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center (Ticketmaster)

Fri Apr 26 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (AXS)

Sun Apr 28 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome (Ticketmaster)

Wed May 1 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena (Ticketmaster)

Fri May 3 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (Ticketmaster)

***Not An AEG Presents Show Date

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE, achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year. In three years, the K-pop powerhouse came to possess three Billboard 200 Top 10 albums—3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (May 2023), and 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD (November 2023)—which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4 respectively.

After triumphantly headlining arenas in 12 cities worldwide for their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO,' ENHYPEN embarked on their second world tour ‘FATE,' marking their momentous U.S. stadium debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continues to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB



