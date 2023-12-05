Dynamic & Genre-Defying Sibling Act MUO DUO Set Sights On 2024

In 2020, when the pandemic forced Miles Donnelly and his younger sister Winter to hunker down with their family in a rural area of Vermont, the siblings began making music together, eventually discovering the collaboration to be much more than a way to pass the time.

“Like a lot of people, we were practically living as hermits,” shares Miles. “Making music became a way for Winter and me to escape. It also provided a way for us to connect with other people who were feeling totally isolated.”

Miles and Winter quickly developed their unique, genre-bending sound, combining elements of alt-pop, indie, and hip-hop. They recorded their first songs in a sound booth, which they created by leaning two mattresses together. The rest, as they say, is history. Or perhaps, in Miles and Winter's case, it was history in the making.

As Muo Duo, Miles and Winter have garnered acclaim not just for their music, but also for their innovative videos and electrifying multi-media live performances. In 2022, Muo Duo released their debut EP, Tasting Menu, which Wonderland Magazine called “the ultimate appetizer for Muo Duo's intoxicating flavor – that is at once punchy, soulful, and impossible to forget.” In September of this year, Muo Duo released their second EP, Afterpop.

Afterpop includes five tracks: the bright and captivating “Ruby Rose;” the rhythmic and engaging “Muo Duo Show,” the dance club-inspired “Brainwaves,” the wildly energetic “Jungle City,” and the EP's emotional finale and release day focus single, “Bunny Song,” which Glide Magazine called “a delectable and sunny delivery of tantalizing tone and spirited musicianship, featuring rising horn lines, rocking drums, and a strong rhythmic guitar push.”

The Afterpop EP landed Muo Duo on over 30 college radio stations across the country and on Top 5 charts in several key markets.

Muo Duo will wind down 2023 by performing at two events: Breaking Sound NYC at Brooklyn Music Kitchen on Tuesday, December 5 and Dance Molinari's Holiday Hop on Monday, December 18.

Swiftly rising in the pop realm, Miles and Winter have big dreams for Muo Duo. With a rapidly growing social presence Muo Duo is becoming one of New York's most up and coming and diverse acts.

Miles started studying composition at Juilliard in high school, where he learned all the rules so he could eventually break them. A singer, songwriter, trumpeter, producer, and award-winning film score composer, Miles (also known as Miles from Space) drew inspiration from The Beatles, Tyler The Creator, and Freddie Hubbard while he crafted Muo Duo's signature indie pop-meets-hip hop sound.

Winter – who is just 14 years old – has played the role of young Elsa in Disney's production of Frozen on Broadway. She has appeared on Sesame Street as well as the hit Netflix series, Manifest. In addition to bringing her immense vocal talent to Muo Duo, Winter currently performs in the children's chorus at the MET Opera. With their sights set on 2024, Muo Duo has plans to release three consecutive EPs next year.

“We can't wait to see what the new year brings,” shares Miles. “Keep your ears open. Because we'll have tons of new music to share.”