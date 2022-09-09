Dylan Matthew Releases New Single 'Boys Do Cry'

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Dylan Matthew releases his latest single "Boys Do Cry" via Seeking Blue.

On the release of "Boys Do Cry," Dylan says "I wrote 'Boys Do Cry' about so many parts of masculinity, but the main topic I feel so strongly about is just how a lot of men are taught from a very young age to act tough and hide their emotions. It's this odd old school thought process that men need to be strong and not talk about their feelings or cry when they need to, and it's caused a massive mental health crisis upon so many men. Mental health is at an all time low across the board, but the suicide rate for men is 4 times higher than for women. We need to change the narrative and make men feeling their emotions and not fitting the perfect image of a traditional tough man much more normalized. I hope I can add just 1% more of that into the world with this song."

"Boys Do Cry" is a personal record that sees Dylan putting his vulnerability on display, pushing back against the stigma that men are taught to hide their emotions and can't wear their hearts on their sleeve.

Most recently, Dylan released his single "End Up Alone," an upbeat record about hoping to rekindle a past romance to avoid being left behind. Earlier this summer, Dylan played his debut headline sold-out show at the Avalon Hollywood where he delivered a high energy set to a packed house, performing his hit single "Love is Gone" as well as new music. Previously, Dylan released "Drive You Crazy" with Grammy-winning producer Nitti Gritti, a nostalgic callback to falling in love and feeling the insatiable high of an endless summer.

Dylan Matthew's record "Love Is Gone" with Slander became RIAA certified Gold and has amassed over half a billion streams to date across all platforms. The rising indie-pop star has over 4.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, made multiple appearances on the Billboard Hot Dance charts, and performed on multiple festival stages including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and EDC Las Vegas.

Singer/songwriter/producer Dylan Matthew skyrocketed to success as a crossover indie pop and electronic dance artist with his passionate vocal work on the 2019 Slander track "Love is Gone," and his subsequent piano version became RIAA Gold-certified as his most streamed song with 194 million Spotify streams, the YouTube video garnering 134 million views.

Today, with 4.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 762,000 TikTok followers, and multiple tracks in Billboard's Dance Top 50, Matthew is a rising indie pop star and one of the most recognizable voices on the dance music scene. Currently finishing his fifth EP, he is also preparing a joint album and tour with Slander, set to visit close to 40 U.S. markets this fall.

An engaging live performer, Matthew has wowed sold-out crowds in some of North America's most storied venues and festivals, including EDC Las Vegas and Lollapalooza, and Coachella, where he made his debut at the festival this past April.

Listen to the new single here: