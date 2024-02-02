Dylan Gossett Releases New Single 'Bitter Winds'

Dylan Gossett returns today with his new single “Bitter Winds,” out now via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Following the release of his debut EP No Better Time last fall and a slew of recent critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Billboard, GRAMMY.com, and more, breakout 24-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett returns today with his new single “Bitter Winds,” out now via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records — listen here

Gossett has been teasing the song on socials and performing it during his live shows, as fans' excitement and anticipation has continued to grow for the official release of the track.  Of the song, Gossett says: “'Bitter Winds' is a song reflecting on these past few months and how time moves fast in general. Sometimes you wish it could just slow down, even though you know it never will.” 

Gossett's breakout smash hit single “Coal” recently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 — the rising artist's first entry on the Hot 100 chart in his career. It has gathered over 115 million global streams to date, and also recently rose back to its peak of No. 26 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and re-entered the Spotify US Top 200 Chart. Written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Gossett himself in his bedroom, No Better Time showcases the breadth of the Austin native's talents.

The EP, which debuted at No. 7 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart upon release, also features fan favorites “Beneath Oak Trees” and “Flip A Coin.” Gossett recently wrapped his first-ever Australian tour supporting Noah Kahan, performing to thousands of fans every night. Next up, he will embark on another first this spring — his headline No Better Time Tour, which is completely sold-out.

Kicking off on Feb. 26 in Dublin, the tour will make stops in London, Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and in cities across Texas—see the full list of tour dates below. This spring, he will also make his first festival appearances at SXSW in Austin, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Two Step Inn in Georgetown, and more, as well as open for Midland on select dates. 

Not to mention, The New York Times Popcast recently named Gossett one of their “2024 Artists To Watch” — listen here

DYLAN GOSSETT TOUR DATES

2/26 // Dublin, IE // Whelan's ^ - SOLD OUT

2/28 // London, U.K. // The Tabernacle ^ - SOLD OUT

3/8-3/16 // Austin, Texas // 2024 SXSW

3/18 // St. Paul, Minn. /// Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

3/19 // Chicago, Ill. // Chop Shop ^ - SOLD OUT

3/22 // Cincinnati, Ohio // Top Cats ^ - SOLD OUT

3/24 // Washington, D.C. // The Atlantis ^ - SOLD OUT

3/26 // New York, N.Y. // Mercury Lounge ^ - SOLD OUT

3/27 // New York, N.Y. // Mercury Lounge ^ - SOLD OUT

4/4 // Atlanta, Ga. // Terminal West ^ - SOLD OUT

4/5 // Athens, Ga. // 40 Watt ^

4/7 // Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. // Tortuga Music Festival

4/9 // Nashville, Tenn. // Exit/In ^ - SOLD OUT

4/12 // Lubbock, Texas // Cooks Garage ~

4/13 // El Paso, Texas // Cowtown Event Center ~

4/16 // Houston, Texas // Bronze Peacock at House Of Blues ^ - SOLD OUT

4/17 // Dallas, Texas // Cambridge Room at House Of Blues ^ - SOLD OUT

4/20 // Georgetown, Texas // Two Step Inn

4/26 // Midland, Texas // La Hacienda Event Center ~

4/27 // Nacogdoches, Texas // Banita Creek Hall (Outdoors) ~

Headline Date

~ Supporting Midland

ABOUT DYLAN GOSSETT

Dylan Gossett's songs instantly leave an imprint. The Austin, Texas-born singer and songwriter makes a mark with dusty instrumentation, gravelly vocal delivery, and emotionally vulnerable lyrics. Right off the bat, lines like “They say pressure makes diamonds. How the hell am I still coal?” and “Smells like weed and gasoline” come to mind. Guitar in hand and heart wide open, he writes every tune by himself and sings straight from the soul with no pretense and no filter.

Throughout his college years at Texas A&M University, he never stopped playing guitar and singing. Passionate about Formula 1, Gossett took a job with Circuit of the Americas. In spring 2023, he began experimenting with posting his music online. He shared a rendition of The Lumineers' “Ophelia” and eventually wound up gaining traction with a cover of Flatland Cavalry. As summertime rolled around, he caught fire with his independent debut single “To Be Free.” No doubt fueled by the “weed and gasoline” line, it exploded on TikTok and amassed nearly six million Spotify streams.

However, his viral hit “Coal” catalyzed his breakthrough. It tallied over 115 million streams to date, while Billboard professed, “'Coal' and 'To Be Free' position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.” He recently introduced his next chapter with his debut EP No Better Time and latest single “Bitter Winds,” out now via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. 



