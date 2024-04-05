Dustin Kensrue's 'Desert Dreaming' Album Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dustin Kensrue, singer-songwriter (and frontman of Thrice) released his third solo album, Desert Dreaming. The album is an epic alt-country masterpiece, summoning the spirit of the American southwest, flush with tremolo guitar and shuffling percussion that echo off canyon walls.

Later this month, Kensrue will be kicking-off his U.S. tour with stops including Eastside Bowl in Nashville and Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn–get tickets HERE.



Listen to Desert Dreaming HERE



An anchor for the album, “Treasure in the West” tells the tale of the protagonist being too blinded by goldlust or misplaced obligation to see the riches all around them. A central message throughout Desert Dreaming, Kensrue calls for presence to the moment and reflects on themes including learning to experience the world as it is.

Listen to the focus track HERE.