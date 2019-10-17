Dune Rats Set to Headline Rough Trade on November 12

Brisbane, Australia trio Dune Rats is set to headline select shows across the US this Fall, kicking off in Los Angeles at the Satellite on November 5th before hitting San Francisco, Vancouver, Portland, Brooklyn, and Chicago before wrapping up in Toronto the following week. Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be picked up at www.dunerats.tv.



The North American tour was announced earlier this year alongside a brand-new label partner in the US in Rise Records. 2019 has seen Dune Rats share two new songs - "Rubber Arm" and "No Plans" - alongside two music videos via this new partnership marking the first taste of new music since their breakthrough sophomore record The Kids Will Know It's Bulls. The new singles each received high rotation at triple j, spins on BBC Radio 1's Dan Carter rock show, as well as great international playlisting across all DSPs.

The Kids Will Know It's Bulls marked Dune Rats' first time topping the ARIA Albums Chart upon its 2017 release. Produced by FIDLAR's Zac Carper, Rolling Stone Australia called the record "No bulls punk done well" and Music Feeds says of the album: "...their status as one of the most loved rock outfits in the country has been cemented." Renowned for their high-energy live show, the trio - Danny Beus, Brett Jansch and BC Michaels - has toured with The Hives, Violent Soho, Cosmic Psychos, The Subways, DZ Deathrays, and more as well as played festivals around the world including Laneway Festival, Splendour in the Grass, 2000 Trees, The Great Escape, SXSW, and more.



After wrapping up their brief run in North America this November, the Dunies will head to Europe & the UK for more dates with many more to be announced in the new year! Fans can look out for a big announcement and more new music in the coming weeks, and for the most up to date information please visit www.dunerats.tv.

2019 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

November 5 @ Satellite in Los Angeles, CA

November 6 @ Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco, CA

November 8 @ Rickshaw in Vancouver, BC

November 9 @ Bunk Bar in Portland, OR

November 12 @ Rough Trade in Brooklyn, NY

November 15 @ Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL

November 16 @ Lee's Palace in Toronto, ON





