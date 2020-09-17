Dua Lipa Announced as MoPOP's Special Guest in PopCon Closing Keynote Conversation

“Forever Young: Popular Music and Youth Across the Ages."

"Forever Young: Popular Music and Youth Across the Ages"-this year's special virtual version of Museum of Pop Culture's Pop Conference 2020-is now mid-run with the fourth of six days of programming taking place today. MoPOP's annual Pop Conference, first held in 2002, mixes together ambitious music discourse of every kind to bring academics, critics, musicians, and dedicated fans into a collective conversation. Today, the Museum announced that pop music phenomenon Dua Lipa will wrap the conference in a special closing keynote presentation. Complete program details can be found at www.MoPOP.org/PopCon.

Since the release of her first singles in 2015, Lipa has become one of the music world's most dynamic and electrifying young artists. Her self-titled debut album, released on Warner Music Group, broke streaming records, riding high on several singles including break-out hit "New Rules." In 2019, she received two Grammy awards including Best New Artist. In 2020, she released her exhilarating second studio album Future Nostalgia, featuring irresistible singles like "Don't Start Now," "Physical," and "Break My Heart" to worldwide acclaim. The album has over two billion streams to date, and Dua is the biggest female artist in the world on Spotify. Her just-released eclectic Club Future Nostalgia remix album, in collaboration with DJ The Blessed Madonna, features guest contributions from legends like Madonna and Missy Elliott.

On September 24, viewers from around the work can join Dua Lipa for a conversation with Jason King of New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music about the connections between pop music, youth, nostalgia and activism as part of Pop Con 2020. The keynote will stream live on NPR Music's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/nprmusic.

Thanks to the generous support of Critical Minded, all Pop Con programming is free of charge but advance registration is required. For a complete list of Pop Con programming, visit www.MoPOP.org/PopCon.

View More Music Stories Related Articles