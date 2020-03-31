Dru Announces New Single 'YNF'

Juno Award Winning and Certified Gold selling International R&B Artist Dru announces his new highly anticipated single "YNF" to be released on April 7. "YNF" has a soulful sound with the edge of 90's Hip Hop.

Working with a team of hit-making songwriters and producers from back when he was in the Popular R&B group In Essence, motivated Dru to take his talent to a new level and increased his desire to reach a broader audience, both as a Solo Artist and as a songwriter.

The One, Dru's first solo album, was released in 2008 to critical acclaim. The first three singles, "The One", "Stay with Me (Always)", and "Seasons" garnered strong chart positions at CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC radio across North America. Dru demonstrated his versatility as a vocalist when he was featured on Doman & Gooding's high energy Dance hit single, "Runnin" in 2009, which earned him another JUNO nomination for Dance Recording of the Year. In 2014, Dru released his smash hit singles "She Can Ride" and "Gettin It In" off his second album "On The Brink," Selling over 50,000 digital downloads each. Dru's third single from On the Brink was "Love Collision," which earned Dru another JUNO nomination in 2014 for Reggae Recording of the Year. In 2015 Dru put out the single "Déjà vu," earning Dru another JUNO nomination for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. In 2016, Dru released Don't be Afraid", which has over one million streams on Spotify and the video has over 500k views on YouTube. That year he also opened for Sean Paul's Canadian Full Speed Tour. Dru's 2018 releases "Like I Do", "Caroline", "A Girl Like You" and "You" have each been well-received and have collectively earned over 350k streams on Spotify to date. Dru just wrapped a European promo tour of 15 dates, hitting 10 cities in 7 countries & was a contestant on "The Voice Russia." Dru will be returning to Europe and Russia this summer for his "Rebirth 2020 European Tour "

Pre-Save "YNF" now before it drops April 7!





