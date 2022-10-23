Dropkick Murphys to Play Kings Theatre This Week

Legendary punks, Dropkick Murphys, will perform live at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on October 24 for the New York City date of their This Machine...Theatre Tour. Tickets for the show are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204987®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Fdropkick-murphys-this-machine-theater-tour%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



The band will be performing their upcoming album 'This Machine Kills Fascists' in full with this run being their first-ever intimate and sit-down performance.



In the 10 songs that make up 'This Machine Still Kills Fascists', Dropkick Murphys bring Woody Guthrie's perennial jabs at life -many of which are from the 1940s and '50s -into the present, with the resulting music eerily relevant to today's world. And they've done it all without their usual arsenal of electric guitars. In fact, not a single amplifier was used to animate Woody's words in these songs, but the band harnessed all of their trademark power to bring Woody's lyrics to life.



The idea for the collaboration that became 'This Machine Still Kills Fascists' has been percolating between Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie and the band for more than a decade, with Nora curating a collectionof her father's never-published lyrics for the band over the years. The challenge was always finding the right time to pull it together.

The album title itself pays homage to the powerful message Woody Guthrie began painting on his guitars in the early 1940s, in the midst of World War II: "THIS MACHINE KILLS FASCISTS." A man and a credo laid bare -on the face of his guitar.



'This Machine Still Kills Fascists' isn't an acoustic folk departure for Dropkick Murphys -it's a continuation of their journey with Guthrie, which began nearly two decades ago when the band covered Woody's "Gonna Be A Blackout Tonight" on their 2003 album'Blackout'. The journey reached new heights a few years later when DKM founder Ken Casey discovered a few scribbled lines about Boston in the WG archive. The band painted Woody's lyrics about their hometown into a vicious punk missive called "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," and put the song on their 2005 album 'The Warrior's Code'.



Dropkick Murphys -'This Machine Still Kills Fascists' band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals),Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), Kevin Rheault (bass).

About Dropkick Murphys:

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston's rock 'n' roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have created the kind of music that's meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005's gold-selling The Warrior's Code, featuring the near double platinum classic "I'm Shipping Up To Boston." Whether you caught a legendary gig at The Rathskeller (The Rat) under Kenmore Square, found the band by taking the T to Newbury Comics to cop Do Or Die in '98, discovered them in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning The Departed, or saw 'em throw down at Coachella (or one of hundreds of other festivals), you've become a part of their extended family. Dropkick Murphys' music has generated half-a-billion streams, they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick's Day virtual performance. It was followed by last year's landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Livestreams" chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views.

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.