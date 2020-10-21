Drew Parker Releases Much Anticipated EP While You're Gone

Listen to the new EP below!

Drew Parker, the newest SiriusXM "Highway Find," released his much anticipated EP While You're Gone today. In an era of country music where the sound leans more towards pop than country, While You're Gone brings it back to center with a traditional country sound. Reminiscent of '90s Country, Parker draws on his influences to create a body of work that has both feel good songs as well as the classic heartbreak song. Listen to While You're Gone here.



The official visualizer for the title track was premiered yesterday by Taste of Country, calling it "real country."



"I'm so excited to be releasing new music! I have a good beer drinking, country honky tonk, boot stomper, a song that shows the vulnerability of my music and how I like to tell stories and then a very personal song that I wrote five years ago (before I ever thought about being a dad) that has now taken on a whole new meaning as I later realized it's a song that I wrote as a letter to my now 6-month-old daughter! I cannot wait for y'all to hear this new stuff," says Parker.



With soulful and unique writing, he creates an emotional feeling with his sound and lyrics. Parker and his buddies, including Ray Fulcher, Jameson Rodgers and Jonathan Singleton, co-wrote each song highlighting the outstanding style he's become known for.



The release of this EP is just one more accolade to add to Parker's already outstanding year. Starting the year with the birth of his first baby girl the same week that he notched his first No. 1 as a songwriter with Jake Owen's "Homemade," to re-signing his publishing deal with River House Artists and being named as an opener for Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get Tour" in 2021, it's been a hell of a year. Not to mention releasing "While You're Gone," a hit-in-the-making, proven by it's support on SiriusXM The Highway, Spotify (New Boots, Breakout Country, Wild Country), Apple Music (Happy Hour, Country Risers), Amazon Music (Breakthrough Country) and Pandora (New Country and New Country Now). Drew Parker is certainly becoming the next big thing!



Debuting on the iTunes Country chart at No. 4, joining some top albums including Sturgill Simpson's Cuttin' Grass, Brothers Osborne's Skeletons, Parker McCollum's Hollywood Gold and Morgan Wallen's If I Know Me, While You're Gone currently sits at No. 2 among some of the best new releases in country music.

Listen to the new EP below.



While You're Gone Track Listing



1. All The Beers (Drew Parker, Driver Williams, Trent Willmon)

2. Hell Yeah Say When I'm In (Drew Parker, Ray Fulcher, Jonathan Singleton)

3. While You're Gone (Drew Parker, Jameson Rodgers)

4. Party In The Back (Drew Parker, Ray Fulcher, Thomas Archer)

5. I Was Lying (Drew Parker, Adam Craig)

6. The Runway (Drew Parker, Matt McGinn, James McNair)

7. DP & Phillbilly - Studio Chat (Drew Parker, Phil O'Donnell)

8. House Band (Drew Parker, Dustin Huff, Wyatt McCubbin)

*Produced by Phil O'Donnell

