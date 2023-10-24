Dream, Ivory Share Jay Som Collaboration 'Milk'

Southern California-based duo of brothers Christian and Louie Baello, Dream, Ivory have shared a new single, written in collaboration with Melina Duterte of Jay Som, called “Milk.” The fuzzed out track puts their talent for blending shoegaze production with hyperpop instincts on full display, Duterte's glitched out verse lending a bedroom pop intimacy to the song.

"The first time I heard Dream, Ivory was last summer when they dropped Soaking Up The Sickness, I was hooked” shares Duterte, “It's the perfect opener for a record. They're an insanely talented duo so I was really stoked when they asked me to sing and do additional production on this song. It's one of my favorite collaborations I've been a part of and I'm even more proud to work with fellow Filipino artists. <3"

"We had a really fun time writing this song and feel it's a perfect reintroduction to Dream, Ivory and our upcoming releases,” explains Dream, Ivory's Louie Baello “We're super hyped on working with Jay Som as we have both looked up to her and her music for a while now and she's been a big inspiration to us."

The brothers started Dream, Ivory in 2016, almost as an accident. “We were [originally] making rap songs,” Louie says of their short lived hip-hop project back in 2015 — though they still make rap music in their downtime.

“Christian started making beats because I wanted to be a rapper.” Part of that dynamic remains: Louie handles vocal duties while Christian produces, a skill that's seen him collaborate withRico Nasty, Lil Tracy, and even Dennis Rodman.

Though their project has remained true to it's DIY roots (originally the two released cover songs straight to YouTube), they've organically developed a passionate fanbase, accumulating upwards of 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Since the release of their 2022 album About A Boy, they've shared a stripped down version of the record entitled About A Boy (Naked), and slew of singles, culminating in today's “Milk.”