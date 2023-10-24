Dream, Ivory Share Jay Som Collaboration 'Milk'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Dream, Ivory Share Jay Som Collaboration 'Milk'

Southern California-based duo of brothers Christian and Louie Baello, Dream, Ivory have shared a new single, written in collaboration with Melina Duterte of Jay Som, called “Milk.” The fuzzed out track puts their talent for blending shoegaze production with hyperpop instincts on full display, Duterte's glitched out verse lending a bedroom pop intimacy to the song. 

"The first time I heard Dream, Ivory was last summer when they dropped Soaking Up The Sickness, I was hooked” shares Duterte, “It's the perfect opener for a record. They're an insanely talented duo so I was really stoked when they asked me to sing and do additional production on this song. It's one of my favorite collaborations I've been a part of and I'm even more proud to work with fellow Filipino artists. <3"

"We had a really fun time writing this song and feel it's a perfect reintroduction to Dream, Ivory and our upcoming releases,” explains Dream, Ivory's Louie Baello “We're super hyped on working with Jay Som as we have both looked up to her and her music for a while now and she's been a big inspiration to us."

The brothers started Dream, Ivory in 2016, almost as an accident. “We were [originally] making rap songs,” Louie says of their short lived hip-hop project back in 2015 — though they still make rap music in their downtime.

“Christian started making beats because I wanted to be a rapper.” Part of that dynamic remains: Louie handles vocal duties while Christian produces, a skill that's seen him collaborate withRico Nasty, Lil Tracy, and even Dennis Rodman.

Though their project has remained true to it's DIY roots (originally the two released cover songs straight to YouTube), they've organically developed a passionate fanbase, accumulating upwards of 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Since the release of their 2022 album About A Boy, they've shared a stripped down version of the record entitled About A Boy (Naked), and slew of singles, culminating in today's “Milk.”



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor McCall Announces Second Album Mellow War Photo
Taylor McCall Announces Second Album 'Mellow War'

Taylor McCall announces his second album 'Mellow War.' On the heels of the song/video release McCall will embark on a tour of the UK starting November 1, supporting the legendary Robert Plant. Along the tour, he will do his own headlining show in London. The video was directed by McCall himself.

2
Ashley Barron Releases Breakout Single Kiss A Brunette Photo
Ashley Barron Releases Breakout Single "Kiss A Brunette"

Discover Ashley Barron's breakout single 'Kiss A Brunette' challenging social norms. Stream the empowering and rowdy track now.

3
Hannah Grae Drops Halloween Inspired Track Who Dunnit? Photo
Hannah Grae Drops Halloween Inspired Track 'Who Dunnit?'

HANNAH GRAE releases Halloween inspired track 'Who Dunnit?' in new single. The rising star celebrated the release of ‘Who Dunnit?' last night with an exclusive Halloween-themed event for fans in London. Recently Hannah Grae released 'It Could've Been You', which has proven popular within her fanbase.

4
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single I Got Paid Today Photo
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single 'I Got Paid Today'

Hip-hop enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the dynamic rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids launches their major label debut with the release of “I Got Paid Today.” This highly anticipated single showcases their extraordinary lyrical skills and storytelling abilities and features vocal cameos from Tia Wood and Lex Leosis.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET