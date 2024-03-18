Drake Co-Signed Nemzzz Drops New Track 'It's US' With Lil Yachty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UK rapper Nemzzz has dropped his highly-anticipated debut mixtape, DO NOT DISTURB, (Deluxe) today.

This 11-track tape marks Nemzzz's most extensive release to date, delving into his upbringing and newfound fame. Breaking new ground, the mixtape is available in physical format on CD and cassette, a first for the Manchester artist. Nemzzz has gotten co-signs from Drake, Central Cee, iShowSpeed, and other US-based entertainers.

The single "It's Us" featuring rapper Lil Yachty, a standout from the deluxe offering, has also been released, offering a short but punchy track with cool 808s and keys. Nemzzz and Yachty trade verses, showcasing their great sonic chemistry and marking a return to form for Yachty. Yachty has voiced his support for Nemzzz, a particularly strong co-sign as Yachty has aligned himself with other rising talent such as Teezo Touchdown and LORENZ.OG.

Opening with the late-night confession "REFLECTION," Nemzzz delivers biting rhymes about the pitfalls of social media activism. The new single "ETA" features a collaboration with German rap heavyweight Luciano, with the duo trading bars over a siren-like beat and a video shot in Frankfurt during Nemzzz's appearance at Luciano's stadium show.

Recent single "PTSD," produced by frequent collaborator Zel, showcases a haunting vocal flip and a laid-back production, earning a co-sign from Central Cee. "L'S," a shimmering, jazz-inflected track, received acclaim from The Observer, Fader, CRACK, and NME, garnering spins across BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

Atmospheric cuts like "DOOM" and playful love song "STAR SIGN" add depth to the mixtape, while tracks like "NEED YOU" explore the ups and downs of toxic relationships. "DND," the title track, details the challenges Nemzzz faced leading up to the project's release. Rounding out the tape is "MONEY AND VIBES," where Nemzzz brings a UK flavor to a flip of Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body."

Nemzzz, shaped by his tough upbringing in Gorton, uses his music to reflect on experiences such as heartbreak, fake friends, financial literacy, finding one's path, and managing mental health amid social media addiction. The rapper, an old head on young shoulders, offers relatability in a unique way, helping his young fans navigate growing pains.

Following a successful 2023, which included his debut EP "Nemzzz Type Beat" and hit singles like "Therapy" and "8AM IN MANNY," Nemzzz is gearing up for his second headline tour this Spring across the UK and Ireland. With sold-out dates already and performances at major festivals, including Glastonbury and Ibiza Rocks, Nemzzz continues to make waves in the rap scene.

Since bursting onto the scene at 14, Nemzzz has steadily built buzz with over 180M combined streams in 2023, 9 Million TikTok views, and recognition from BBC Radio 1xtra, Amazon Music x Hunger Magazine, No Signal Class of '23, MOBO Awards 2022 Best Newcomer Nominee, and accolades from Pitchfork, The Face, DAZED, The Guardian, HYPEBEAST, CLASH, Complex UK, and NME. Nemzzz is undeniably making serious moves in the industry.

Nemzzz will be heading out on his second headline tour this Spring with dates across the UK and Ireland. He will be kicking off in Dublin on April 30th, and culminating in a homecoming show on May 7th in Manchester. With two dates already sold out - the tour is set to be another huge smash for the young star. TICKETS/MORE INFO.

LIVE DATES

30th April Dublin, Green Room Academy *SOLD OUT

3rd May Glasgow, Warehouse SWG3 *SOLD OUT

5th May London, Omeara *SOLD OUT

7th May Manchester, Club Academy

About Nemzzz:

Nemzzz is one of the most exciting breakout rap talents of recent years. An old head on young shoulders, Nemzzz is relatable in a different way than a lot of his rap peers; driven less by punchlines about Birkin bags and more by the challenge of helping his young fans navigate their way through growing pains.

The rapper is shaped by his tough upbringing in Gorton, using his music to reflect on his experiences in Manchester and his mental health struggles. Since bursting onto the scene at the tender age of 14, he has relentlessly chipped away at his craft – building steady buzz amongst the industry, media and fans alike.

With over 180M combined streams in 2023, 9 Million TikTok views, tips including BBC Radio 1xtra's Hot For 2023, Amazon Music x Hunger Magazine Ones To Watch, No Signal Class of '23, Best Newcomer Nominee MOBO Awards 2022, plaudits from Pitchfork, The Face, DAZED, The Guardian, HYPEBEAST, CLASH, Complex UK and NME - Nemzzz is making serious moves.