Dr. Martens Music & Film Concert Series In N.Y. With JUNGLEPUSSY Oct. 30

For the first-ever Dr. Martens Music & Film Series, NY-based filmmaker Vincent Martell and L.A.-based filmmaker Erik Rojas have curated a solid lineup of performers sharing their stories of resilience and determination. They explore what it takes to succeed while realizing their own artistic vision in the music industry. Each L.A. and NYC concert event as well as the accompanying short documentary films created will provide an intimate look at the daily lives of working musicians and share a unique point of view as told by our filmmakers who have their own stories of resilience to tell. Confirmed music artists for the Dr. Martens Presents: Music & Film Series include Junglepussy , De'Wayne Jackson , L.A. Witch , Paranoyds , Sad Girl , OSHUN , Combo Chimbita , Phony Ppl , Death Valley Girls . Samia and PJ .

Listen to Junglepussy's "I'm In Love" here:





